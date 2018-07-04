Dinesh Gundu Rao replaces G Parameshwara as Karnataka Congress chief; Eshwar Khandre is new working president

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed Dinesh Gundu Rao as the chief of its Karnataka unit, replacing G Parameshwara, who has since become the deputy chief minister in the new coalition government in the state.

Gundu Rao (48) was earlier the working president of the Karnataka Congress under Parameshwara. The five-time MLA from the Gandhinagar constituency in Bengaluru was the food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress government in the southern state.

I thank @INCIndia President @RahulGandhi ji for appointing me as President, @INCKarnataka PCC. Along with @eshwar_khandre, we will strengthen the party & will try to live upto the expectations of all the leaders & workers. — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) July 4, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also appointed Eshwar Khandre, an MLA, as the new working president of the party's Karnataka unit.

I thanks @INCIndia President Shri. @RahulGandhi for appointing @dineshgrao as KPCC President and me as Working President. On this occasion I will promise you that, I will make all efforts to take @INCKarnataka to a new heights. https://t.co/EsRat3W9TK — Eshwar Khandre (@eshwar_khandre) July 4, 2018

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ashok Gehlot made the announcements in a statement.

"The Congress party appreciates the hard work done by G Parameshwara, who successfully led the party for the last eight years and is stepping down from his responsibility," the statement added.

The changes in the Karnataka Congress were in the offing after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was formed in the state in May.

The changes are also part of Gandhi's efforts to bring in a new team of young leaders to steer the party at the central and state levels.