Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Dinesh Gundu Rao replaces G Parameshwara as Karnataka Congress chief; Eshwar Khandre is new working president

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 19:35:19 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed Dinesh Gundu Rao as the chief of its Karnataka unit, replacing G Parameshwara, who has since become the deputy chief minister in the new coalition government in the state.

Gundu Rao (48) was earlier the working president of the Karnataka Congress under Parameshwara. The five-time MLA from the Gandhinagar constituency in Bengaluru was the food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress government in the southern state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also appointed Eshwar Khandre, an MLA, as the new working president of the party's Karnataka unit.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ashok Gehlot made the announcements in a statement.

"The Congress party appreciates the hard work done by G Parameshwara, who successfully led the party for the last eight years and is stepping down from his responsibility," the statement added.

The changes in the Karnataka Congress were in the offing after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was formed in the state in May.

The changes are also part of Gandhi's efforts to bring in a new team of young leaders to steer the party at the central and state levels.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 19:35 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores