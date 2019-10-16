Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Dindoshi profile: Ex-Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu to battle NCP's Vidya Chavan

Dindoshi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Dindoshi

Constituency Number—159

District Name— Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—280682

Female Electors—117735

Male Electors—162943

Third Gender—4

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Rajhans Singh of Congress won with 46,278 votes against former Mumbai mayor Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena who netted 40,413 votes in his favour. In 2014, Sunil Prabhu won this seat with 56,577 votes and defeated the sitting MLA to win this seat.

In the upcoming election, Prabhu will represent the Shiv Sena and contest against the NCP's Vidya Chavan.