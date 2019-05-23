Co-presented by


Dindori Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:31:16 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Bapu Kelu Barde 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Bagul Tikaram Katthu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BTP Barde Dattu Kashinath 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMP Dadasaheb Hiraman Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(M) Gavit Jeeva Pandu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ashok Tryambak Jadhav (Sir) 0 Votes 0% Votes

Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 15,30,139

Female electors: 7,22,121

Male electors: 8,08,018

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was carved out of the earlier Malegaon (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Yevla and Niphad Assembly segments were added from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nandgaon, Kalwan (ST), Chandwad, Yevla, Niphad, Dindori (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Harishchandra Chavan has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nashik district. The major tribal groups in the region are Katkari, Kokna, Koli Mahadeo, Koli Malhar, Thakar, Warli and Dubla. As per Census 2011, Nashik district has a population of 6107187 people. It has an ST population of 1564369, according to the 2011 Census.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:31:16 IST

