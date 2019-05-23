Dindori Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 15,30,139

Female electors: 7,22,121

Male electors: 8,08,018

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was carved out of the earlier Malegaon (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Yevla and Niphad Assembly segments were added from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Nandgaon, Kalwan (ST), Chandwad, Yevla, Niphad, Dindori (ST).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Harishchandra Chavan has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nashik district. The major tribal groups in the region are Katkari, Kokna, Koli Mahadeo, Koli Malhar, Thakar, Warli and Dubla. As per Census 2011, Nashik district has a population of 6107187 people. It has an ST population of 1564369, according to the 2011 Census.

