Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Dindori profile: NCP won three of last four elections, pits MLA Zirwal Sitaram against Shiv Sena's Bhaskar Gavit

Dindori Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Dindori

Constituency Number—122

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors—269332

Female Electors—129926

Male Electors—139403

Third Gender—3

Reserved—Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—In 1999, NCP won the election to Dindori Assembly seat with its candidate Charoskar Ramdas Kisan receiving 32,522 votes against Gumbade Somnath Sakharam of Shiv Sena who received 21,551 votes. Zirwal Narhari Sitaram of NCP won the election in 2004 against Independent candidate Ramdas Kisanrao Charoskar. The 2009 election saw a tight contest between Shiv Sen and NCP with the saffron party candidate Mahale Dhanraj Haribhau winning the seat by a margin of just 149 votes. NCP won the seat in 2014 with NCP's Zirwal Narhari Sitaram Mahale Dhanraj Haribhau with over 12,000 votes.

This year, Shiv Sena has fielded Bhaskar Gopal Gavit against sitting MLA Zirwal Narhari Sitaram of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Demographics — Reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the assembly constituency of Dindori is represented by Zirwal Narhari Sitaram of SHS. Located in Nashik district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency belongs to Dindori parliamentary constituency.

