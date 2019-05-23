Dindigul Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 22

Total Electors: 14,00,531 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,160

Female Electors: 7,04,371

Assembly Constituencies: Palani, Oddachatram, Athoor, Nilakottai (SC), Natham, Dindigul

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Palani Assembly segment became part of Dindigul. Some old segments went to Theni and Virudhunagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dindigul C Sreenivasan of the AIADMK won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 and 2009 polls, NSV Chittan of the Congress registered a victory. M Udhayakumar of AIADMK is the sitting MP.

Demography: Dindigul is considered a bastion of Thevar politics, so much so that both Dravidian parties have tasted success only when they fielded a Thevar candidate during the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, there are reports suggesting that AIADMK cadres being unhappy with the seat going to the PMK’s quota this time. While not as dominant as they are in the North, some segments of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency have a sizeable number Christian Vanniyars.

