Dindigul Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:01:05 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
MNM Suthakaran, S. Dr. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jothi Murugan, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Velusamy, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
UMK Suresh, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Mansoorali Khan, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ananthraj, T. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anburose, D. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arun Kumar, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMK Jothimuthu, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Velusamy, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vembarasan, V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shanmuga Prabu, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Udayakumar, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Eswaran, R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Irudayasamy, G. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dineshkumar, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nagaraj, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vetrivel, N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Murugesan, S.P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pandi, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Arasur Manoharan (A) Manoharan, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
Dindigul Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 22

Total Electors: 14,00,531 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,160

Female Electors: 7,04,371

Assembly Constituencies: Palani, Oddachatram, Athoor, Nilakottai (SC), Natham, Dindigul

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Palani Assembly segment became part of Dindigul. Some old segments went to Theni and Virudhunagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dindigul C Sreenivasan of the AIADMK won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In 2004 and 2009 polls, NSV Chittan of the Congress registered a victory. M Udhayakumar of AIADMK is the sitting MP.

Demography: Dindigul is considered a bastion of Thevar politics, so much so that both Dravidian parties have tasted success only when they fielded a Thevar candidate during the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, there are reports suggesting that AIADMK cadres being unhappy with the seat going to the PMK’s quota this time. While not as dominant as they are in the North, some segments of Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency have a sizeable number Christian Vanniyars.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:01:05 IST

