Diluting caste politics, nepotism Narendra Modi's biggest contributions towards strengthening democracy, says Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government has diluted caste-based politics and the politics of appeasement completely, claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview with Network18's group editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi. Coming down heavily on his opponents for establishing nepotism and dynasticism as a prominent trend in Indian politics, Shah said that dilution of such practices is Prime Minister Modi's biggest achievement for strengthening democracy.

Shah took a dig at the Congress party, which is the BJP's chief opponent in Haryana apart from the fledgeling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and regional satrap Om Prakash Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal, all of whom are incidentally parties that are ruled over by members of a prominent political family.

Stating that BJP put an end to nepotism in politics, Shah said, "It is after many years that India has been purged of these vices. After 1965-66, it seemed that these things were ingrained in politics." His reference to the 67 elections was not so veiled a reference to the Congress’ transfer of powers from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to his daughter Indira Gandhi.

Further responding to a question regarding the prevalent Jat politics in Haryana, Shah said that the BJP's development based politics has helped in diluting the appeasement-based politics of parties.

"In five years, this politics of casteism has been diluted 100 percent. The biggest achievement of Narendra Modi towards democracy in this country has been the end of politics of casteism, nepotism and appeasement," Shah said.

The home minister maintained that Modi had particularly paid extra attention to Haryana in the last 5 years – by providing greater financial assistance – something that he said had never happened under the Congress-led governments.

Exuding confidence, Shah said that he is certain his party will return to power in Haryana with a comfortable two-thirds majority.