Dilip Ghosh's car attacked in West Bengal's East Midnapore district; state BJP chief calls it TMC's handiwork

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's vehicle came under attack Monday in East Midnapore district, where he arrived in the morning with a contingent of 10-12 cars to attend a meeting, a police officer said.

Ghosh claimed that the attack at Contai in East Midnapore was the "handiwork" of Trinamool Congress workers, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Vehicle of WB BJP Pres Dilip Ghosh was attacked by miscreants outside Janamangal Samiti meeting hall near Contai bus stand in East Midnapore today, 3 injured. Ghosh says 'TMC is unable to stop us democratically&is using goons&police to intimidate us by showing their muscle power' pic.twitter.com/U19BpAPJD9 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

The police officer, however, said the miscreants behind the attack were yet to be identified.

"Ghosh was shown black flags while entering the venue of a party meeting near Contai central bus stand by unidentified people, following which a clash broke out between the two sides. The miscreants also broke the window panes of the state BJP president's car," the officer said.

He, however, clarified that the situation was under control and Ghosh's meet underway as per schedule.

"Policemen have been deployed in huge numbers in the area and we are looking into the situation, trying to identify the miscreants," the officer added.

The state BJP president, on his part, said 10 karyakartas had to be hospitalised following the attack.

"The TMC workers broke the window panes of my car and damaged 30 motorcycles that were a part of the contingent. At least 10 of our karyakartas were hospitalised with serious injuries", he told PTI.

The BJP leader said that he had faced similar attacks on earlier occasions.

"If the TMC and its leadership think that they can stop the BJP by resorting to such strong-arm tactics, then they are living in fool's paradise. The people of Bengal are with us," Ghosh said.

He alleged that local TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari and police officers were present at the spot when his car was attacked by the miscreants.

Adhikari, however, refuted the allegations and said he was nowhere near the site of the incident.

"I was passing through the area when I came to know that Ghosh was shown black flags by his own partymen. The attack was the result of the saffron party's internal fight," he claimed.

The TMC has never stopped the BJP from holding any meeting anywhere in the state, the MP said.

"It was unfortunate that the BJP president made such allegations. The claims are not only baseless but also fabricated," he added.