Dilip Ghosh re-elected as West Bengal BJP president; decision taken by state committee, say party sources

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was re-elected for a second term on Thursday, party sources said.

The decision to re-elect Ghosh for another three-year term was taken at a state committee meeting of the party, they said.

Dilip Ghosh, has been re-elected as the President of BJP's West Bengal unit for the term 2020-2023. pic.twitter.com/ZPcZyvd8Ki — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

"We will now fight to win the 2021 assembly polls," he said after his re-election.

Ghosh, who became the West Bengal BJP chief in December 2015, was continuing as state president even after completion of his term in December 2018, due to the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.