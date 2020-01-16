You are here:
Dilip Ghosh re-elected as West Bengal BJP president; decision taken by state committee, say party sources

Politics Press Trust of India Jan 16, 2020 15:55:53 IST

  • West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was re-elected for a second term on Thursday

  • Decision to re-elect Ghosh for another three-year term was taken at state committee meeting

  • 'We will now fight to win the 2021 assembly polls', he said after his re-election

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was re-elected for a second term on Thursday, party sources said.

The decision to re-elect Ghosh for another three-year term was taken at a state committee meeting of the party, they said.

"We will now fight to win the 2021 assembly polls," he said after his re-election.

Ghosh, who became the West Bengal BJP chief in December 2015, was continuing as state president even after completion of his term in December 2018, due to the Lok Sabha elections last year.

