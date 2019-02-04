Dilip Ghosh accuses TMC of vandalising BJP office in Kolkata during their statewide protest against CBI

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has charged the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with vandalization of one of its offices in south Kolkata, an allegation denied by the state's ruling party.

According to state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, the TMC activists, who were out on a rally as part of their statewide protest against CBI's attempt to grill Kolkata Police chief, pelted stones at the saffron party's office in Bhawanipore area, while passing by it.

"A scuffle broke out between the members of the two parties, following which the TMC workers overpowered the BJP men and vandalized the party office," Ghosh said, adding that the party has lodged a police complaint in the case.

A local TMC leader, however, termed the allegation as "baseless". "It was the BJP workers who beat up the TMC activists," he said.

TMC activists on Monday took out protest rallies, blocked highways and rail tracks and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in various parts of West Bengal.

They criticised the Centre over Sunday's CBI episode and vowed to "continue their fight" till the Narendra Modi government is defeated in the next Lok Sabha polls.

A CBI team had gone to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence in the city Sunday to question him in connection with multi-crore ponzi scams, but was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked to a police station.

The chief minister, who is on a dharna since 8.30 pm Sunday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of trying to organise a "coup" in the state.

She alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was directing the CBI to harass political opponents on the orders of the prime minister.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.