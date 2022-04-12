Digvijaya Singh seeks FIR against Shivraj Singh Chouhan for tweeting 'fabricated video of Rahul Gandhi' in 2019

In his letter, Congress' Digvijaya Singh stated that on 16 May, 2019, Chouhan posted a fabricated video of Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday wrote a letter to State Police Commissioner seeking registration of FIR against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for putting "a fabricated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter" in May 2019.

In his letter, Digvijaya Singh stated that on 16 May, 2019, Chouhan posted a fabricated video of Rahul Gandhi. "Law is the same for all," he added.

This comes after an FIR was registered against Digvijaya Singh for a post on Twitter which turned out to be fake. The FIR was lodged under Sections 153(a), 295(a), 465 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code. The Congress leader posted a photograph showing some youths hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque while mentioning about the violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone area. He later deleted the tweet.

Along with the image, Digvijaya Singh questioned whether the "Khargone administration allowed a procession with weapons?" The FIR was registered after BJP district (Bhopal) president Sumit Pachauri registered a complaint with the crime branch.

The incident took place on Sunday when several people, including police personnel, were injured in a Ram Navami procession after a group of people pelted stones at each other. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said. After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the act and termed it "unfortunate". He said that the damages caused to public and private assets will be recovered from rioters.

