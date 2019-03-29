Digvijaya Singh apologises to govt employees for mistakes from 15 years ago, but is it enough to placate Bhopal?

Digvijaya Singh, the Congress' choice for the prestigious Bhopal seat, on Wednesday tendered an apology to state government employees for treating them shabbily during his tenure as chief minister (1993-2003).

It was a big climb down for a leader perceived to be haughty, but will it be enough to placate the influential constituency? It has been nursing the hurt for more than 15 years now, and has ensured that the Congress does not gain from their votes. If they forgive Digvijaya's rudeness, it could mean huge electoral windfall for him. But that's a big ‘if’.

There were certain events that took place 15 years ago which distanced government employees from Divijaya, and — to some extent — the Congress.

Apathy towards government employees

There have always been allegations that Digvijaya was quite rude to the state government employees during his tenure, for which he had to pay a heavy price. He lost to the BJP, and the latter remained in power for the next 15 years.

During the end of his second term (1998-2003) as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, the state government employees had asked Digvijaya to fulfill their long-standing demand of increasing dearness allowance and wages. In response, the former chief minister had remarked that elections were won by poll management, and not by appeasing government employees. This remark created massive uproar across the state and was a final nail in the coffin of the Congress government.

“Digvijay Singh will get advantage from three Assembly constituencies in Bhopal from where Congress has won (in the 2018 Assembly election), as 70 percent of voters will vote in his favour. However, the large number of government employees with whom he doesn’t share good rapport, won’t vote for him. (This) is a fact,” Bhopal-based veteran journalist LS Hardeniya told Firstpost.

Sacking of daily wage employees

At the end his tenure, Digvijaya ordered sacking of 28,000 daily-wage employees in his government, including teachers. He and his government had to face a massive protest for this action and he was given an ‘anti-employee’ image. This was one of the major poll planks of the Opposition BJP.

After BJP came to power in 2003, it reintated all those employees, though not as regular ones. “Digvijaya Singh had been extremely rude, not only to daily-wage employees, but also the regular government employees. He had to pay price for this arrogance. I don’t think his seeking apology is anyway going to help him,” remarked a senior Bhopal-based daily-wage employee.

Govt teachers made to double as liquor sellers

Another incident that the people on the streets of Bhopal still discuss was about a decision of Digvijaya as the chief minister that was strongly criticised.

Following a dispute over price and margin of profit, the liquor contractors decided not to participate in the government’s tendering process of allocation of liquor shops and lifting of stocks. As a result, Digvijaya decided to do away with the system, and put school teachers on the job of running government liquor outlets during vacation. The teaching section still nurses that ‘insult’.

Bhopal is key, but also tough for Congress

For the last three decades, the Madhya Pradesh capital has been a strong BJP bastion. In 1989, Sushil Chandra Verma won the seat for the BJP and remained an MP for four consecutive terms. In 1999, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and present Union minister Uma Bharti won by defeating Congress leader Suresh Pachori. After that, former chief minister Kailash Joshi won twice – 2004 and 2009.

The vote share of the saffron party has always been much higher than the Congress in Bhopal. While, incumbent MP Alok Sanjar got 63.19 percent votes in 2014, Congress candidate PC Sharma got only 30.39 percent votes.

In 2009 and 2004, the BJP’s share was 50.95 percent and 65.41 percent respectively, in comparison to Congress’ 41.06 percent and 29.77 percent.

Bhopal Lok Sabha seat has witnessed stalwart leaders from both the Congress and the BJP as MPs, including former President of India, Shankar Dayal Sharma, who had won in 1971 and 1980.

Currently, the constituency has nearly two lakh government employees and pensioners, out of which there are about 50,000 employees in Bhopal Dakshin Paschim (South West) Assembly segment. In the entire state, there are about eight lakh government employees. The families of these government employees and pensioners also form the voter base.

For Digvijaya to win the Bhopal seat after three decades, almost all the government employees and pensioners need to forget the past incidents and forgive him. As the senior Congress leader urged the employees on Wednesday, “15 years have passed. If there has been any mistake, I may be pardoned.”

Senior journalist Abhilash Khandekar, who closely followed central India politics for long, said, “The decisions of Digvijaya caused anger amongst employees those days. But a large number of them have retired and many new issues have come up in 15 years, so this anger won’t have much of an impact. But that doesn’t (also) mean he’s very popular now in Bhopal.”

