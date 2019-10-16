Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Digras profile: Incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Rathod faces NCP's Tarik Sahir Lokhandwala, Ejaj Navaj Khan of BSP

Digras Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories in the Yavatmal district — Ralegaon (ST), Arni (ST), Umarkhed (SC).

Constituency Name—Digras

Constituency Number—79

District—Yavatmal

Total Electors – 322355

Female Electors – 154673

Male Electors – 167680

Third Gender – 2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Independent candidate Deshmukh Sanjay Uttamrao won this seat with 26,415 votes against NCP candidate Baig Khawaja Mastan who netted 26,289 votes in total. In 2004, Deshmukh Sanjay Uttamrao defeated Shreekant Alias Balasaheb of the Shiv Sena with a margin of over 2,000 votes. In 2009, Sanjay Dulichand Rathod of the Shiv Sena won against Deshmukh Sanjay Uttamrao, receiving a total of 1,04,134 votes. Deshmukh Sanjay Uttamrao received only 49,989 votes in the election. In 2014, then-incumbent MLA Sanjay Dulichand Rathod won the seat again receiving a total of 1,21,216 votes. He had defeated NCP candidate Vasant Vishvasrao Ghuikhedkar who netted only 41,352 votes.

In 2019, NCP has fielded Tarik Sahir Lokhandwala against Shiv Sena's Sanjay Dulichand Rathod. Also in the fray are Ejaj Navaj Khan of the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Shehjad Samiulla Khan of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics: Digras Assembly constituency falls in Yavatmal district and is famous for its educational hubs and kabbadi tournaments.