Digha Election Result 2020: BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia seeks to secure seat for another term
A total of 19 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Digha seat this year.
Digha Election Result 2020: A segment of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, the Digha Assembly seat in Magadh region of Bihar falls in the urban category.
According to News18, the Digha constituency (AC No. - 181) consists of Gram Panchayat Nakta Diyara, Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 6, Pataliputra Housing Colony (Out Growth) – Ward No. 38 and Digha-Mainpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 39, Badalpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 40, Sabazpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 41 and Khalilpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 42 in Patna (Municipal Corporation + Out Growth) of Patna Rural community development block.
The Indian Express reported that in 2015, the seat was won by Sanjiv Chaurasia of the BJP by defeating Rajeev Ranjan Prasad of JDU by a margin of 24,779 votes.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
The constituency voted in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on 3 November, 2020.
A total of 19 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Digha seat this year. In 2015, it was 31.
Here is some information about the Digha constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,41,913
Number of male voters: 1,92,522
Number of female voters: 1,49,391
Number of transgender voters: 0
Voter turnout in 2020: 36.86 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 42.17 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Runnisaidpur Election Result 2020: JD(U)'s Pankaj Kumar Mishra seeks to avenge 2015 defeat
A total of 10 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Runnisaidpur seat this year.
Motihari Election Result 2020: BJP's Pramod Kumar seeks to retain semi-urban constituency
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Motihari seat this year.
Kumhrar Election Result 2020: BJP's Arun Kumar Sinha up against RJD's Dharamendra Kumar
A total of 25 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Kumhrar seat this year.