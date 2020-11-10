Digha Election Result 2020: BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia seeks to secure seat for another term

A total of 19 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Digha seat this year.

Digha Election Result 2020: A segment of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, the Digha Assembly seat in Magadh region of Bihar falls in the urban category.

According to News18, the Digha constituency (AC No. - 181) consists of Gram Panchayat Nakta Diyara, Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 6, Pataliputra Housing Colony (Out Growth) – Ward No. 38 and Digha-Mainpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 39, Badalpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 40, Sabazpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 41 and Khalilpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 42 in Patna (Municipal Corporation + Out Growth) of Patna Rural community development block.

The Indian Express reported that in 2015, the seat was won by Sanjiv Chaurasia of the BJP by defeating Rajeev Ranjan Prasad of JDU by a margin of 24,779 votes.

The constituency voted in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on 3 November, 2020.

A total of 19 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Digha seat this year. In 2015, it was 31.

Here is some information about the Digha constituency:

Total number of voters: 3,41,913

Number of male voters: 1,92,522

Number of female voters: 1,49,391

Number of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in 2020: 36.86 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 42.17 percent