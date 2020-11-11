Digha Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia handily defeats CPI-ML's Shashi Yadav
Digha Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| The BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia handily defeated CPI-ML's Shashi Yadav to win the Digha constituency seat.
Chaurasia racked up an impressive 97,044 votes (57.09 percent) compared to Yadav's 50,971 votes (29.98 percent).
According to News18, the Digha constituency (AC No. - 181) consists of Gram Panchayat Nakta Diyara, Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 6, Pataliputra Housing Colony (Out Growth) – Ward No. 38 and Digha-Mainpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 39, Badalpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 40, Sabazpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 41 and Khalilpura (Out Growth) Ward No. 42 in Patna (Municipal Corporation + Out Growth) of Patna Rural community development block.
Indian Express reported that in 2015, the seat was won by Sanjiv Chaurasia of the BJP by defeating Rajeev Ranjan Prasad of JDU by a margin of 24,779 votes.
The constituency voted in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on 3 November, 2020.
A total of 19 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Digha seat this year. In 2015, it was 31.
Here is some information about the Digha constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,41,913
Number of male voters: 1,92,522
Number of female voters: 1,49,391
Number of transgender voters: 0
Voter turnout in 2020: 36.86 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 42.17 percent
