Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:38:17 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Nurul Huda Imdadul Islam Saikia 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rubul Buragohain 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Israil Nanda 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Apurba Saikia 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Rameswar Teli 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Dr. Titus Bhengra 0 Votes 0% Votes
NPP Bhaben Baruah 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Paban Singh Ghatowar 0 Votes 0% Votes

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 11,24,305 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 5,79,657

Female electors: 5,44,648

Assembly Constituencies: Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkaria, Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Barring one term, Paban Singh Ghatowar represented this constituency between 1991 and 2014. However, Sarbananda Sonowal, who was then an AGP leader, represented the constituency between 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 elections, Rameshwar Teli of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Dibrugarh is the centre of tea politics in Assam, with tea workers constituting more than 30 percent of the electorate in the constituency. In fact, Ghatowar himself comes from the tea tribe – communities which were brought in to work in estates in Assam.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:38:17 IST

