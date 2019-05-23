Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 11,24,305 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 5,79,657

Female electors: 5,44,648

Assembly Constituencies: Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkaria, Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Barring one term, Paban Singh Ghatowar represented this constituency between 1991 and 2014. However, Sarbananda Sonowal, who was then an AGP leader, represented the constituency between 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 elections, Rameshwar Teli of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Dibrugarh is the centre of tea politics in Assam, with tea workers constituting more than 30 percent of the electorate in the constituency. In fact, Ghatowar himself comes from the tea tribe – communities which were brought in to work in estates in Assam.

