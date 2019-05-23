Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee wins seat

Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 15,55,914 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,16,259

Female electors: 7,39,655

Assembly Constituencies: Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachia, Bishnupur (SC), Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Metiaburuz

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008. Garden Reach Assembly constituency ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1996 and 2009, Samik Lahiri of the CPM continued to win the seat. In 2009 elections, Somendra Nath Mitra of the TMC won the seat. The seat is currently being held by Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Demographics: Metiabruz, Maheshtala and Diamond Harbour Vidhan Sabha segments have a plurality of Muslim voters, while non-Muslim voters gain primacy in rest of the Assembly segments within the Lok Sabha constituency. According to a 2009 report, Muslims may be accounting for two-fifth of the electorate in the constituency.

