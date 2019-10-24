Dhule Urban Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dhule Urban Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Dhule district — Sakri and Shirpur.

Constituency Name – Dhule Urban

Constituency Number – 7

District name – Dhule

Total Electors —320116

Female Electors —151758

Male Electors —168342

Reserved — No

Third Gender—16

Results in previous elections – In 2014, Anil Anna Gote had won the 2014 elections on a BJP ticket. He Had defeated NCP's Kadambande Rajwardhan Raghujirao in 2009 by 44,852 votes. He had won the seat in 2009 as well but as an Independent candidate. Then also he had defeated Raghujirao but with a lesser margin of 30,000 votes. Gote, an accused in the Telgi stamp paper scam, quit the BJP and resigned from the Assembly constituency in April 2019.

Demographics — An important city in Dhule district of Maharashtra, Dhule city has earned distinction for its thriving textile industry and its educational centres.

