Dhule Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 10:07:40 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Maisaheb Dnyanjyoti Manohar Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Rajdip Bhatu Agale 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Bhupesh Prakash Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Baisane Nandu Sukdeo 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Dhule Rural is one of the two constituences reserved under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in Dhule district

  • The Assembly constituency will vote along with rest of Maharashtra on 21 October in a single phase

  • In 2014, Kunal Rohidas Patil of INC party won the constituency with 1,19,094 votes; BJP's Bhadane Manohar Dattatray was the runner-up with 73,012 votes

  • There are 3,71,741 voters in Dhule Rural, of them 1,78,600 are male and 1,93,140 female electors

Dhule Rural Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Dhule district — Sakri and Shirpur.

Representational image. Reuters

Constituency Name — Dhule Rural

Constituency Number — 6

District – Dhule

Total Electors —3,71,741

Female Electors —1,78,600

Male Electors —1,93,140

Third Gender —1

Reserved — No

Results in previous elections — In 2014, Kunal Rohidas Patil of INC party won the constituency with 1,19,094 votes. BJP's Bhadane Manohar Dattatray was the runner-up with 73,012 votes.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 10:07:40 IST

