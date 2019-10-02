Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Dhule Rural profile: Congress defeated BJP in 2014 polls by a margin of over 45,000 votes

Dhule Rural Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe category in the Dhule district — Sakri and Shirpur.

Constituency Name — Dhule Rural

Constituency Number — 6

District – Dhule

Total Electors —3,71,741

Female Electors —1,78,600

Male Electors —1,93,140

Third Gender —1

Reserved — No

Results in previous elections — In 2014, Kunal Rohidas Patil of INC party won the constituency with 1,19,094 votes. BJP's Bhadane Manohar Dattatray was the runner-up with 73,012 votes.