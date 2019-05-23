Dhule Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dhule Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 16,74,469

Female electors: 7,95,895

Male electors: 8,78,610

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Tribes before 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dhule Rural, Dhule City, Sindhkheda, Malegaon (Central), Malegaon (Outer), Baglan (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Ramdas Rupla Gavit won the seat in 1999 but lost it to Congress candidate Chaure Bapu Hari in 2004. Since 2009, BJP has clung to the seat. Subhash Bhamre of the BJP is the sitting MP since 2014.

Demographics: The Muslim dominated town of Malegaon comes under this constituency. Along with a significant Muslim electorate, there is also a sizable Maratha population in Dhule.

