Dhule Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:30:29 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Dnyaneshwar Baliram Dhekale Alias Bapu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohammed Rizwan Mohammed Akbar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Meraj Bi Husain Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pinjari Salim Kasam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhamare Subash Shankar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Bhamre Subhash Ramrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
LSG Anil Anna 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Dilip Bhaidas Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Nabi Ahmad Ahmad Dulla 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMP Taher Sattar Khatik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMSM Ansari Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Ibrahim 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLP Anil Ramdas Jadhaav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nitin Baburao Khare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nasim Rauf Baba Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Sitaram Baga Wagh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Irfan Mo. Isahak 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Mevati Hina Yusufbhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Pinjari Jainuddin Husain 0 Votes 0% Votes
RHJP Nandkumar Jagannath Chavhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BTP Pandharinath Chaitram More 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Iqbal Ahmed Mohammed Rafeeque 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Qasmi Kamal Hashim Mohammed Azmi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinesh Punamchand Koli 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deepak Khandu Amrutkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tadvi Ayyub Khan Razzaque Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chordiya Dhiraj Prakashchand 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Aparanti Sanjay Yashwant 0 Votes 0% Votes
Dhule Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 16,74,469

Female electors: 7,95,895

Male electors: 8,78,610

Reserved: No

Delimited:  Yes. It was earlier reserved for Scheduled Tribes before 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Dhule Rural, Dhule City, Sindhkheda, Malegaon (Central), Malegaon (Outer), Baglan (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Ramdas Rupla Gavit won the seat in 1999 but lost it to Congress candidate Chaure Bapu Hari in 2004. Since 2009, BJP has clung to the seat. Subhash Bhamre of the BJP is the sitting MP since 2014.

Demographics: The Muslim dominated town of Malegaon comes under this constituency. Along with a significant Muslim electorate, there is also a sizable Maratha population in Dhule.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:30:29 IST

