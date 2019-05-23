Dhubri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,52,554 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,98,124

Female electors: 7,54,430

Assembly Constituencies: Mankachar, Salmara South, Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara West, Bilasipara East, Goalpara East, Goalpara West, Jaleswar

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Abdul Hamid was elected on a Congress ticket in 1999, Anwar Hussain won the seat in the 2004 polls. Since 2009, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: Muslims, largely immigrants from Bangladesh, form nearly 70 percent of the electorate in this constituency. The immense Muslim influence can be gauged by the fact that all MPs elected from this constituency since 1952 have been Muslims. The constituency is largely agrarian and rural in nature.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.