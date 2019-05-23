Co-presented by


Dhubri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:37:23 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
HND Alakesh Roy 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Nurul Islam Choudhury 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Surat Jaman Mondal 0 Votes 0% Votes
PJP(S) Zohirul Islam Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Mehbubar Rahman 0 Votes 0% Votes
BNJD Nripen Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
AGP Zabed Islam 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anamika Sarkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Shajahan Sheikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uttam Kumar Ray 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mir Hussain Sarkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shukur Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rukunur Zaman 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Abu Taher Bepari 0 Votes 0% Votes
Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,52,554 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,98,124

Female electors: 7,54,430

Assembly Constituencies: Mankachar, Salmara South, Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara West, Bilasipara East, Goalpara East, Goalpara West, Jaleswar

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Abdul Hamid was elected on a Congress ticket in 1999, Anwar Hussain won the seat in the 2004 polls. Since 2009, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: Muslims, largely immigrants from Bangladesh, form nearly 70 percent of the electorate in this constituency. The immense Muslim influence can be gauged by the fact that all MPs elected from this constituency since 1952 have been Muslims. The constituency is largely agrarian and rural in nature.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:37:23 IST

