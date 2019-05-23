Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:25:22 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
APOI Bijaya Kumar Behera 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Manasi Swain 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Ranjan Kumar Sahoo 0 Votes 0% Votes
SKD Saroj Kumar Satpathy 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Priyabrata Garnaik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Rudra Narayan Pany 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Pradyumna Kumar Naik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Mahesh Sahoo 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Raja Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo 0 Votes 0% Votes

Dhenkanal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 9

Total Electors: 13,63,467 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,22,328

Female Electors: 6,41,139

Assembly Constituencies: Dhenkanal, Parjanga, Kamakshyanagar, Hindol, Angul, Talcher, Pallahara

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Talcher and Pallahara Assembly seats of the erstwhile Deogarh Lok Sabha constituency were merged with Dhenkanal. On the other hand, Athmallick and Chhendipada Assembly seats, which were part of Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency were given to Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Barring the 1999 elections, when veteran Congressman and former Union minister KP Singh Deo won, the seat has remained with BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy.

Demography: A largely rural constituency, only about 16 percent of the population lives in urban areas, as per the 2011 Census. The district is inhabited by a number of castes, out of which Chasa, Khandayat, Karan, Brahmin, Gouda, Paika, and Kumbhar are important. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes together form over 30 percent of the population.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:25:22 IST

