Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Dhaurahra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:03:23 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Rekha Verma 512,905 Votes 48% Votes
BSP Arshad Iliyas Siddiqui 352,294 Votes 33% Votes
INC Kunwar Jitin Prasada 162,856 Votes 15% Votes
Nota Nota 10,798 Votes 1% Votes
BAM Anil Kumar 'Rajvanshi' 9,288 Votes 1% Votes
IND Reetu Verma 'Didi' 4,689 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Malkhan Singh Rajpoot 4,288 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Mukesh Kumar 3,556 Votes 0% Votes
HND Baljeet Kaur 3,166 Votes 0% Votes

Dhaurahra Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 15,58,039 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,11,241

Male electors: 8,46,798

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into being after the 2008 delimitation

Assembly Constituencies: Dhaurahra, Hargaon, Kasta, Maholi Mohammdi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Congress leader Jitin Prasada won the seat after shifting from Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, Rekha Verma of the BJP defeated Prasada to register a win on this seat.

Demographics: Dhaurahra is majorly a rural constituency, part of Lakhimpur Kheri, the largest district in Uttar Pradesh. This constituency, which is close to the Nepal border, has an influential Kurmi electorate. Kurmis, considered part of the OBCs grouping, are the second biggest OBC group in Uttar Pradesh after Yadavs.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:03:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile