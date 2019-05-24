Dhaurahra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Dhaurahra Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 15,58,039 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,11,241

Male electors: 8,46,798

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into being after the 2008 delimitation

Assembly Constituencies: Dhaurahra, Hargaon, Kasta, Maholi Mohammdi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Congress leader Jitin Prasada won the seat after shifting from Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, Rekha Verma of the BJP defeated Prasada to register a win on this seat.

Demographics: Dhaurahra is majorly a rural constituency, part of Lakhimpur Kheri, the largest district in Uttar Pradesh. This constituency, which is close to the Nepal border, has an influential Kurmi electorate. Kurmis, considered part of the OBCs grouping, are the second biggest OBC group in Uttar Pradesh after Yadavs.

