Dharwad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Pralhad Joshi of BJP wins

Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 11
Total Electors: 15,79,024 (2014 estimates)
Male Electors: 8,09,486
Female Electors: 7,69,538
Assembly Constituencies: Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad-East, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad-West, Kalghatgi, Shiggaon
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pralhad Joshi is the sitting MP since 2009.
Demography: The Lingayat community, with over 5.75 lakh votes, is highly influential in Dharwad. The community followed by the Muslims, who contribute 2.55 lakh votes. Dalits and Scheduled Tribes together have 25 Lakh voters.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:20:04 IST