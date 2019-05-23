Dharwad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Pralhad Joshi of BJP wins

Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total Electors: 15,79,024 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,09,486

Female Electors: 7,69,538

Assembly Constituencies: Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad-East, Hubli - Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad-West, Kalghatgi, Shiggaon

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Pralhad Joshi is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The Lingayat community, with over 5.75 lakh votes, is highly influential in Dharwad. The community followed by the Muslims, who contribute 2.55 lakh votes. Dalits and Scheduled Tribes together have 25 Lakh voters.

