India's tallest man, Dharmendra Pratap Singh, has joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday.

Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, claims to be the tallest man of India with a height of 8 ft 1 inch.

The party announced the news on Twitter with a photo of Singh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Expressing faith in the policies of the Samajwadi Party and the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, today Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh joined the Samajwadi Party. State President Naresh Uttam Patel while inducting Dharmendra Pratap Singh in the party expressed the hope that Samajwadi Party will be strengthened by his arrival," Samajwadi spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement, reported NDTV.

Here's what you need to know about India's 'tallest leader':

Who is Dharmendra Pratap Singh?

The 46-year-old Singh is the country's tallest man, with his name mentioned in the Guinness World Records.

Singh is only 11 inches shorter than the world's tallest man.

Singh comes from an underprivileged family and hails from Narharpur Kasiyahi village of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh says he has been turned down for jobs and marriage proposals many times owing to his height.

Though this is his formal entry to politics, Singh was active during the panchayat elections in UP, when several candidates, took pictures with him.

Singh had earlier approached Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, seeking help for his height-related ailments.

