Dharmendra Pradhan calls 'fake' National Herald article on Narendra Modi's rallies Congress' 'failed attempt to spread lies'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hitting out at the Congress party over the article published in the National Herald, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that that the Congress party was spreading lies as it was scared of defeat in the ensuing Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls.

His comments come days after the media house published an audio clip of an alleged conversation between BJP candidate from Vidisha constituency Mukesh Tandon and state-unit chief Rakesh Singh, where the former allegedly said that he had to incur huge expenses to attract crowds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in Madhya Pradesh as the people do not want to listen to him anymore.

Pradhan labelled the article as "fake" and added that the BJP had filed an official complaint in this regard with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state. "Cyber Cell is conducting an inquiry in this regard," Pradhan said.

"Congress mouthpiece National Herald printed the conversation on Saturday. The website has published the audio tape. It is clear that the Congress party and National Herald released this fake CD. The Election Commission has started looking into the matter," Pradhan added.

Pradhan said the Congress was making "failed attempts to spread lies" as they were scared of the prospects of an "imminent defeat" in the poll-bound state.

"It is their failed attempt to spread lies. They are scared of their imminent defeat due to which they have resorted to such measures," he added.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on 28 November to elect 230 members of the state legislative assembly. The results will be declared on 11 December.