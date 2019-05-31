Co-presented by


Dharmendra Pradhan, Cabinet Minister 2019: Tough taskmaster credited with implementing Narendra Modi's flagship Ujjwala scheme

Politics FP Staff May 31, 2019 00:29:28 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan | The outgoing Minister of State (Independent Charge) petroleum and natural gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Pradhan has been a member of the Sangh Parivar since 1983 and is considered to be a close confidant of Vipin Bihari Nanda, the RSS’s Odisha chief.

He also was a minister from the Upper House and has not won or contested on a Lok Sabha seat since 2004, when he won his father’s Deogarh seat.

He is credited with implementing Modi government’s flagship scheme Ujjwala Yojna, under which rural households were provided LPG connections.

