Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 13,58,273 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,496

Female Electors: 6,61,777

Assembly Constituencies: Palacodu, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Pappireddippatti,Harur (SC), Mettur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Pappireddippatti is a new constituency created while Palacodu was added from Krishnagiri.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PD Elangovan and R Senthil of the PMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections respectively. In 2009 elections, DMK’s R Thamaraiselvan won the seat. However, in 2014 elections, former health minister Anbumani Ramadoss won the seat.

Demography: Dharmapuri is the epicentre of PMK’s Vanniyar politics. In fact, the Vanniyars are the dominant community in Dharmapuri district, accounting for 41 percent of its population. They are followed by Dalits, who comprise 21 percent of the population. Vellala Gounders, a community powerful in Western Tamil Nadu, accounts for 16 percent of the population.

