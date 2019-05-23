Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
MNM Rajasekar.D 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMK Anbumani Ramadoss 0 Votes 0% Votes
GPI Annadhurai K 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Rukmani Devi.R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arivazhagan.P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sakthivel.V 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Elango.S 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Senthil Kumar.S 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Durai. S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saravanan.S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Padmarajan.K.Dr 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Palaniappan P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Venkatachalam C 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manivasagam C 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sivanandham.C 0 Votes 0% Votes
Dharmapuri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 13,58,273 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,96,496

Female Electors: 6,61,777

Assembly Constituencies: Palacodu, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Pappireddippatti,Harur (SC), Mettur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Pappireddippatti is a new constituency created while Palacodu was added from Krishnagiri.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PD Elangovan and R Senthil of the PMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections respectively. In 2009 elections, DMK’s R Thamaraiselvan won the seat. However, in 2014 elections, former health minister Anbumani Ramadoss won the seat.

Demography: Dharmapuri is the epicentre of PMK’s Vanniyar politics. In fact, the Vanniyars are the dominant community in Dharmapuri district, accounting for 41 percent of its population. They are followed by Dalits, who comprise 21 percent of the population. Vellala Gounders, a community powerful in Western Tamil Nadu, accounts for 16 percent of the population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:00:14 IST

