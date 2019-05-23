Dhanbad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP wins

Dhanbad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 18,89,994

Female electors: 8,57,989

Male electors: 10,32,005

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Chandankiyari (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Chandra Sekhar Dubey won the 2004 election defeating BJP leader Rita Verma. However, BJP’s Pashupati Nath Singh snatched the seat from Congress in the 2009 election and retained it in the 2014 General Elections as well.

Demographics: The Dhanbad parliamentary constituency is spread across parts of Bokaro and Dhanbad district in the state. Both districts are among the 250 backward districts receiving support from the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. Dhanbad is the second most populous district in the state after Ranchi, with a population of 26.84 lakh people. The coal mining industry dominates the district. Of the total population, 80.07 percent are Hindus while 16.08 percent are Muslims.

