Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Dhamangaon Railway profile: Constituency remains Congress stronghold under sitting MLA Jagtap Virendra Valmik

Dhamangaon Railway Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Constituency Name – Dhamangaon Railway

Constituency Number – 36

District Name – Amaravati

Total Electors –3,13,682

Female Electors – 1,54,204

Male Electors – 1,59,476

Third Gender – 2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – The Assembly constituency has been a Congress stornghold since 2009 after Jagtap Virendra Valmik defeated BJP's Adsad Arunbhau Janardan in the 2009 Assembly election. Valmik had won the seat in 2009 by defeating Janardan with a margin of over 13,000 votes. The 2014 election for Dhamangaon Railway Assembly constituency saw a tight contest between Valmik and Janardhan with the difference in votes between the two leaders coming down to just 974 votes. Valmik, however, retained the seat. With Janardhan now elected as an MLC, the BJP has fielded his son Pratapdada Arunbhau Adsad from the seat against Congress' Valmik.

Demographics – Dhamangaon is situated in the Amravati district. It has a net population of 255,188 people.