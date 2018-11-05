Devi Singh Patel, BJP candidate for Rajpur constituency in Madhya Pradesh polls, passes away after cardiac arrest

Barwani: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Rajpur assembly seat in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh and former minister Devi Singh Patel died of a heart attack on Monday morning, a party leader said.

He was 66 and is survived by a wife and two sons, state BJP executive member and Patel's close confidant Om Soni said. Patel, who had suffered a heart attack sometime back and had recovered, this morning complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment, Soni said.

According to Soni, doctors said Patel suffered a cardiac arrest. The BJP had nominated Patel from the Rajpur (ST) seat in the first list of candidates announced on 2 November. Madhya Pradesh will have a single phase polling on 28 November.

Patel served as a minister of state in the Cabinet of former chief minister Uma Bharti, BJP sources said. A multiple times MLA, the BJP leader first entered the assembly in 1990. He then won three assembly elections in a row from Rajpur - in 1998, 2003 and 2008.

In 2013, he lost to Congress candidate Bala Bachchan. Both Patel and Bachchan were given ticket from Rajpur from their respective parties for the 28 November elections. His last rites will be performed at his native villageBandarkachh in the district, the sources added.