Devendra Fadnavis wouldn't have resigned as chief minister if he had more time to prove majority, says Ramdas Athawale

Politics Asian News International Nov 28, 2019 20:43:44 IST

New Delhi: Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would not have resigned as chief minister and deputy chief minister had the BJP got more time for the floor test.

File image of Ramdas Athawale. Firstpost

"If the Supreme Court had not given a deadline of 24 hours for the floor test, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar wouldn't have resigned.

It was difficult to prove majority in a short span of 24 hours," the Union minister said. RPI is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In fast-moving developments on Monday, Fadnavis and Pawar resigned from their posts after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test the next day.

They were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Saturday morning.

Before submitting his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis held a press conference to announce that he did not have the requisite number of MLAs to prove a majority in the 288-member Assembly.

Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation paved the way for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to stake claim to form the next government with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 20:43:44 IST

