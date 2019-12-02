Devendra Fadnavis denies Anant Kumar Hedge's claims that ex-CM was sworn in to top post to prevent misuse of Rs 40,000 cr Central funds

Day after Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde alleged that former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in to prevent misuse of Rs 40,000 crore central funds, Fadnavis denied these allegations, saying no decision was taken apart from a grant of Rs 5,380 crore to farmers, reports CNN-News18.

On Saturday, Hedge said that Fadnavis had conducted the whole 'drama' of holding the top post in the state for 80 hours despite lacking majority support to prevent Central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being misused. According to ANI, he said, 'You all know that our man (Fadnavis) in Maharashtra became the chief minister for 80 hours and then resigned. Why did they do this drama? Didn't we know that we did not have a majority and yet he became CM? This is the question that everyone asks."

Ananth K Hegde,BJP: A CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre.He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena govt comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So it was decided that there should be a drama.Fadnavis became CM&in 15hrs he moved Rs40,000 Cr back to Centre pic.twitter.com/3SNymN1eMQ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Hegde, the MP for Uttara Kannada (Karnataka), on Saturday, claimed that these funds would have been misused by an opposition coalition led by the Shiv Sena.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance was still in talks of finalising the numbers and posts for forming the Maharashtra government when Fadnavis unexpectedly was sworn in with support from a rebel NCP leader, Ajit Pawar on 23 November, in an unprecedented move.

The MP further added that it took Fadnavis just 15 hours to move the money. All of it was returned to the Central government, he said. According to Hegde, the surprise political 'coup' that saw Fadnavis taking oath at Raj Bhavan around 8 am was ‘planned much before’. “This was all planned much before. It was decided that there should be a natak (drama). The BJP had staged a "drama" to save the funds, he said.

According to India Today, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he would talk to a Maharashtra cabinet minister and verify what Anant Kumar Hegde had said about Fadnavis.

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.