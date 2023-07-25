Deve Gowda rubbishes speculations of JD(S), BJP joining hands to topple Cong govt in Karnataka

Days after Janata Dal (Secular) hinted at a possible alliance with BJP in Karnataka, chief HD Devegowda, cleared the air by saying that “there is no question of aligning with anybody.”

The former prime minister said on Tuesday, “Let me be very clear. There is no question of aligning with anybody. We will fight the battle independently on our own.”

#WATCH | Bengaluru: On alleged alliance between JDS and BJP in Karnataka, JDS chief HD Devegowda says, “Let me be very clear. There is no question of aligning with anybody, we will fight the battle independently on our own.” pic.twitter.com/ok1lxJivzl — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

Last week, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that his party has decided to work together with BJP as an opposition to strengthen the interest of the state.

‘Operation Singapore’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his party have claimed that JD(S) and BJP are hatching a ploy to topple the Congress-ruled government in the southern state.

He further claimed that leaders from both parties are meeting in Singapore to plan their roadmap for the future.

#WATCH | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, “They (BJP and JDS) cannot destabilise our government, they are making some political strategy for their political gains but nothing will work. Our government is strong and stable.” pic.twitter.com/dxh3sCDeqS — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

“BJP and JD(S) leaders are trying to have a pact. They could not have a meeting here or in New Delhi therefore they have booked tickets to Singapore. Our enemies have become friends now. I don’t know whether it will go on or not. The Congress party is watching everyone,” Shivakumar said.

“They (BJP and JDS) cannot destabilise our government. They are making some political strategy for their political gains but nothing will work,” he added.

Congress backs DKS

Colleagues of the deputy chief minister have backed DK Shivakumar’s claims saying that the BJP has experience in toppling governments in the past.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda told Republic, The BJP party is an expert in toppling governments across the country. They have misused the power of the Centre and have brought down elected governments. They are not afraid of anything but we are on our guard.”

“The BJP itself has said that government will topple after the parliamentary elections. They may be preparing, right? I don’t know if HD Kumaraswamy has gone to Singapore but we have faith in our MLAs. You just have to be careful,” he added.