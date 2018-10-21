'Desperate BJP trying to rewrite history': Congress responds to Narendra Modi's jibe over Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday mocked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting to appropriate the legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and accused the RSS-BJP of trying to distort history.

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Azad Hind government formed by Netaji, Modi on Sunday unfurled the National Flag at the Red Fort and targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family for "neglecting" the contribution of nationalist leaders like Bose.

Countering Modi's offensive, the Congress ridiculed the prime minister and flayed him for dragging Netaji and Sardar Patel into politics.

"The only reason that can be ascribed to the prime minister being in politics mode 24*7 and constantly making allegations is his desperation to try and appropriate the legacy of Netaji and the legacy of Independence Movement. Modi knows that the Sangh Parivar is bereft of any locus and had absolutely no role to play in the Freedom Movement. So, like a fish out of water, they are desperately trying to appropriate Netaji's legacy and dragging him into politics, (sic)" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters in Delhi.

"Those who do not have their own ideas and idols, and have zero contribution to the National Movement, are trying to attribute and appropriate the legacy of our Freedom Fighters, in an attempt to be perceived nationalist. Today, Modi desperately tried to do the same," he said.

Rubbishing Modi's allegations that the previous Congress governments did not follow the legacy of Netaji and Sardar Patel, Singhvi said both the leaders were completely against the philosophy of sectarianism and bigotry espoused by Modi's ideological parent - the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha.

Seeking to substantiate his assertion that the RSS had "zero role" in the Freedom Movement, Singhvi read out excerpts from then RSS Chief MS Golwalkar's letter to the RSS spokesperson Krishna Rao Wadekar, asking the Sangh to stay away from the "Quit India movement".

"Today, the RSS and the BJP are praising Netaji for his military endeavours to liberate India, but their ideological ancestors had done totally the opposite. When Netaji was revamping the Azad Hind Fauj in Japan and Gandhiji had given the 'Quit India' call, the RSS was hand-in-gloves with the British. The Hindu Mahasabha under Vinayak Savarkar's leadership organised recruitment camps for the British armed forces," said the Congress leader.

Singhvi also took a dig at Modi for attempting to appropriate Sardar Patel's legacy, reminding the prime minister that it was Patel who had banned the RSS and held its ideology responsible for the murder of Mahatma Gandhi.