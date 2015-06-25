Launching the scheme, the prime minister promised that every urban poor household will be enabled to own a house and Central government assistance of Rs 1-2.3 lakh per house to achieve this goal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), Housing For All (Urban) and Smart Cities Mission, aimed at improving the country's urban infrastructure and quality of life in the cities.

Launching the scheme, the prime minister promised that every urban poor household will be enabled to own a house and Central government assistance of Rs 1-2.3 lakh per house to achieve this goal. He said the government's aim is to build 2 crore houses for the urban poor.

He said the Amrut scheme will ensure basic infrastructure and sanitation in cities, and sought foreign direct investment to facilitate the government's urban rejuvenation mission.

Explaining the concept of Amrut, he said the scheme will allow cities to decide their own growth and future.

A smartcity, he said, would be one which takes care of environment conservation and at the same time uses technology to improve the quality of life of its residents.

"There is no need to break your heads thinking what is a smartcity," Modi said, adding such a city will be two steps ahead in taking care of the necessities of its population.

He also claimed that this is the first time that a government in India is planning to develop 60 cities simultaneously.

"If we had realised importance of urbanisation earlier we would have world class cities. But there is no need to remain disappointed," he said.

He said the government has held discussions with all stakeholders, be it legal, real estate and financial world while conceiving the smart cities programme and promised that these cities will be developed with a bottom-up approach.

Modi's launch of these schemes is in keeping with his pre-election promise of setting up 100 smart cities and facilitating urbanisation to boost economic growth.