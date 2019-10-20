Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Deolali West profile: Yogesh Gholap of Shiv Sena faces NCP's Saroj Ahire in saffron bastion

Deolali Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name— Deolali

Constituency Number—126

District Name— Nashik

Total Electors—263728

Female Electors—125686

Male Electors—138042

Third Gender—0

Reserved—Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections: Gholap Baban Shankar of the Shiv Sena is the MLA of the constituency between 1990 and 2009. In the 2009 Assembly elections Shankar defeated Nanasaheb Sampatrao Sonawane of NCP. Shankar bagged 45,761 votes as against Sonawane's 35,641 votes. In the 2014 election, Shiv Sena candidate Yogesh (Bapu) BabanraoGholap defeated BJP's Sadafule Ramdas Dayaram(Baba).

This year, Yogesh Babanrao Gholap of Shiv Sena will be contesting against Saroj Babulal Ahire of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Demographics — The assembly constituency of Deolali belongs to Nashik parliamentary constituency.

