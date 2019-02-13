Democracy has become 'Namocracy': Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Centre in AAP's mega rally

New Delhi: Democracy has become 'Namocracy' and the situation in the country is worse than emergency, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday, and asserted Opposition parties will fight unitedly at the national level to oust the NDA from power.

Addressing a mega rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also attacked the Centre over the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) failed bid to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his residence, saying she had not seen a government that "stooped so low".

"It is the prime minister's last day as an elected leader in Parliament today," she said after the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.

"Everyone is afraid of Gabbar Singh. There are two of them - Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," she said.

A host of Opposition leaders including Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Sharad Pawar and CPM's Sitaram Yechury spoke during the rally.

"Opposition parties will fight unitedly at the national level," Mamata asserted.

