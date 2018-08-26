You are here:
Delhi University's Student Union elections to be held on 12 September; nomination papers can be filed till 4 September

Politics Asian News International Aug 26, 2018 10:45:39 IST

New Delhi: Elections for the office bearers of Delhi University's Student Union (DUSU) will be held on 12 September, said an official statement from the institution.

Representational image. PTI

As per the notification issued by the Registrar of the University, the last date for submission of nomination papers, along with demand draft of Rs 500 and affidavit is 4 September. Scrutiny of nomination papers and publication of the list of duly nominated candidates will also be done on the same day, the university said.

Furthermore, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is 5 September, and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

However, the date of counting of votes and declaration of results has not been announced.


Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 10:45 AM

