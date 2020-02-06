Delhi polls: EC sends Yogi Adityanath show-cause notice over claim Arvind Kejriwal orchestrating Shaheen Bagh sit-in, 'feeding biryani' to protesters

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his claim that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal organised the Shaheen Bagh sit-in and is "feeding biryani" to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, Indian Express reported.

Adityanath at a New Delhi rally on Saturday alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging the protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'aazadi'.

Hundreds, including women and children, have been protesting since 15 December at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing another poll rally at Karawal Nagar Chowk in east Delhi last week, the BJP leader had lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, saying "their ancestors divided India, so they have a grouse against this emerging 'ek Bharat shrestha Bharat'".

"These protests happening at various places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India," he claimed.

The EC on 30 Jan had banned Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.

An EC official said the decision was taken as the poll panel was not satisfied with their reply to the show-cause notices.

West Delhi MP Verma had last week said that what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter people's homes to rape and kill women.

During an election rally in Delhi, Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan – "shoot the traitors" – after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

With inputs from PTI

