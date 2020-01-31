Delhi polls: EC appoints ex-IRS official B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer, ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls, a statement said.

The decision comes after the Commission held a meeting with Delhi Chief Secretary, city police chief and other top officials to review poll preparedness.

"Das as the Special Police Observer is assigned to oversee the deployment and other security related issues," the EC statement said.

"As special expenditure observer, Murali in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken... against all persons or entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies etc," it added.

Elections in Delhi will be held on 8 February and results will be declared on 11 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.