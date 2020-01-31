Delhi polls: BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg and clean drinking water in manifesto; AAP calls document 'barbadi patra'

The BJP on Friday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election, promising wheat flour at Rs 2 per kilogram and supply of clean drinking water to every household. In response, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the saffron party’s ‘sankalp patra’ “proved” that the party will halt the facilities put in place by the current AAP government.

The BJP’s manifesto was released in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari, and MPs.

Addressing the media, Gadkari said the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the National Capital. "BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," he said. The manifesto said that if the BJP formed the government, the party will give wheat flour at Rs 2 per kilogramme.

The manifesto also said that the saffron party will also provide clean drinking water to every household in line with the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

Among other promises, the BJP has also promised to implement Centre’s flagship schemes Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi in the National Capital. To boost employment, it will also conduct recruitment on all vacant government posts, the manifesto said.

Reacting to the promises, Kejriwal said the BJP's manifesto has proved that it will stop facilities like free electricity and water given by the Delhi government.

"Manifesto of the BJP has proved that if you vote for them then your free electricity, free water and free bus journey will be stopped. Think and vote," the Delhi chief minister and AAP convener said in a tweet.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also called the BJP manifesto for the Delhi polls a "barbadi patra".

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said their manifesto is a "barbadi patra" (recipe for destruction) and showed that the BJP aims to end the health benefits given by the Delhi government.

With inputs from agencies

