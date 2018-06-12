You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Delhi ministers' protest shocks office of L-G, but Arvind Kejriwal's move unlikely to favour AAP

Politics Kangkan Acharyya Jun 12, 2018 20:09:39 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has come up with yet another issue against the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal. If it was the issue of installation of CCTVs a month ago, this time it is his demand to direct IAS officers to end ‘four-month-long strike’ which was the reason why he chose to protest at the L-G’s office since Monday night.

Kejriwal and four of his cabinet colleagues have stayed put at the lieutenant-governor's office since Monday, and demanded that IAS workers in the Delhi Government be directed to call off their ‘strike’. Kejriwal, along with Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai, continued their protest.

"The chief minister and his colleagues have been staying put in the lieutenant-governor's office since Monday evening and would continue to stay until the lieutenant-governor directs the IAS officers to call off the strike," said AAP leader Arunoday Prakash.

Arvind Kejriwal, along with three other Delhi ministers, protested against the Delhi L-G. PTI

Arvind Kejriwal, along with three other Delhi ministers, protested against the Delhi L-G. PTI

Significantly, hours before Kejriwal went to meet Baijal on Monday, he said in press conference, “The Centre and the Prime Minister's Office are continuously trying to stop the Delhi government from functioning. There have been repeated attempts to stop the development works initiated by the Delhi government.”

He also said that it is for the first time in history that IAS officers have been on strike for four months.

“The services come under the lieutenant-governor. As per rules, the IAS officers cannot call strike. We have made repeated appeals to the lieutenant-governor to direct them to call off the strike,” Kejriwal said.

He added that the appeals made to the lieutenant-governor over the past four months have borne no fruit as the IAS officers continue to strike, and development works under the Delhi government have ground to a total halt.

The AAP-led government in Delhi and the IAS officers in the state dispensation had a major face-off in February after the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged physical assault by ruling party MLAs at the chief minister’s residence. Kejriwal accused IAS officers of going on a "continuous strike" after the incident.

Soon after the meeting with Baijal on Monday, Kejriwal tweeted:

Significantly, the sit-in protest in Baijal's waiting room continued through the night and further intensified with Jain’s announcement that they would fast until their demands are fulfilled.

Certainly, the protest by four cabinet ministers in Delhi came like a bolt from the blue for the lieutenant-governor's office, which has neither undertaken any measures to force them to leave nor decided to fulfill any of their demands.

But the sit-in protest is unlikely to help the AAP government in Delhi politically as it is seen more as a political drama than a sincere effort to solve the issues at hand.

Kejriwal has declared Baijal an agent of the Centre and has also accused him of hindering Delhi’s development at the Centre’s behest. When alternative options are available to achieve an objective, a protest is seen as nothing but political posturing.

“If the chief minister really wanted the officers to work, he could have filed a petition in the high court against the strike. What is the point in disturbing the work in lieutenant-governor’s office by holding a protest in it when a legal remedy is available?” asked Ashok Agarwal, a Delhi High Court advocate.

Agarwal also said it is shameful on the part of the chief minister to disturb day-to-day affairs of the lieutenant-governor’s office.

The AAP has claimed the Delhi government has proof that the officers are on strike. “We have minutes of meetings, attendance sheets of meetings and memos served to these officers for stalling the works of the people,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj, chief spokesperson of the Delhi government. Bhardwaj also said that according to rule 7 of their code of conduct, the IAS officers are acting illegally.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 20:09 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores