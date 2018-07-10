Delhi L-G Anil Baijal transfers 3 IAS officers despite Delhi govt's notification; Manish Sisodia says he is 'bossing around'

New Delhi: The power tussle between the Delhi government and L-G Anil Baijal refused to die down with the latter transferring three IAS officers, days after the Supreme Court clipped his powers, prompting the AAP to accuse him of "bossing around".

The transfer orders came even as the Supreme Court agreed to hear next week appeals of the Delhi government relating to the scope of its various powers in view of the recent verdict by a Constitution bench holding that the Lieutenant Governor has no independent power to take decisions.

Baijal and Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday also had a meeting with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

During the 30-minute meeting at the home ministry, Baijal, Prakash and Gauba are believed to have discussed the issues related to services in the wake of the Supreme Court judgement, a home ministry official said.

Baijal refused to divulge details of the meeting. When insisted whether the issue of services was discussed, the L-G said: "All is well between me and Kejriwal".

Meanwhile, the action by the L-G of transferring three IAS officers comes days after the Supreme Court clipped his office's powers, restricting his jurisdiction to land, police and public order.

The services department, however, still continues to be the bone of contention between the two. According to a new order, Soumya Gupta has been replaced by Sanjay Goyal as Education Department Director. Similarly, Chanchal Yadav, who served as South DMC's Deputy Commissioner has been shifted as Special Secretary to L-G.

Vasanthakumar N, has been made Special Commissioner (Trade and Taxes). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the move, saying the L-G was "bossing around".

"The L-G has kept the services department with him arbitrarily and is bossing around. He should have consulted us before appointing the education director. The Delhi government is spending 26 per cent of its budget on education and we are not even consulted on the issue," Sisodia told reporters.

The deputy chief minister said that with the Supreme Court verdict, it has been made clear that services comes under the Delhi government but the L-G has kept it with him "arbitrarily".

Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Baijal wondering how he can be "selective" in accepting the Supreme Court judgement.

In his response, Baijal had said he was "selectively" quoted and "erroneously" charged of "selective acceptance" of the Supreme Court verdict.

The apex court had in its 4 July ruling had said that barring three issues -- public order, police and land -- the Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on other issues.

There were two L-Gs — incumbent Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung — with whom Kejriwal was at loggerheads, accusing them of preventing the functioning of his government at the behest of the Centre.

After the Supreme Court judgement on 4 July, the Kejriwal government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the Chief Minister the approving authority.

However, the 'services' department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2015 which made the Home Ministry the authority for transfers and postings.

On 6 July, the Home Ministry had asserted that it will be against the law to take a final view on the matter related to services as it is still pending before the court.