Delhi government formation LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Raj Niwas to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal; AAP chief likely to take oath on 16 Feb

Delhi government formation Latest Updates: Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday arrives at Raj Niwas to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Later today he is expected to hold a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence. After the selection of the Legislature Party leader, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be apprised of it. Thereafter, a notification will be issued. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on 16 February at Ramlila Maidan, reports ANI.
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the accused gunman who shot at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's envoy on Tuesday night has been arrested. "It is a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics. Further investigation is underway." the police said. But according to India Today reports, four people have been arrested by the Delhi Police. Three accused have been identified as Kalu, Dhami and Dev who are residents of Kishangarh village. The AAP worker who was killed in the shooting was also a resident of the same village.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs at his residence on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. At the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am, the MLAs will choose the AAP's Legislature Party leader. Meanwhile, before the meeting, Kejriwal is also expected to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today morning.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy and said that all angles are being probed. Delhi Police said that investigation is on and working 'on all angles' to find out the motive behind firing the shots at Naresh Yadav's convoy. The MLA urged the police to thoroughly check the CCTV footage to identify the assailants who shot at his convoy.
A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village on late Tuesday night, police said. The newly-elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said. This comes right after AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats.
An emotional and exuberant Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the people of Delhi for giving rise to a 'new kind of politics' as his Aam Aadmi Party stormed to a landslide win in the Delhi Assembly polls. The AAP's stupendous victory comes nearly eight months after it suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party drew a blank while the BJP won all seven seats.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has won 62 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marginally improved its tally of seats from three to eight. The AAP, with its vote share of 53.6 percent, fell short of its 2015 Delhi Assembly polls tally (54 percent), while the BJP bagged its second best of 38.5 percent, six percent more than last time.
In the Lok Sabha polls held in May, the BJP had polled over 56 percent votes in Delhi, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.5 percent) and the AAP (18.1 percent). The Congress registered its worst-ever performance with its vote share slipping to four percent.
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. "Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 11 February." the official said. "A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come," the official added.
News18 reported that the new government is likely to be formed on 14 February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections and wished him "the very best" in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the National Capital.
Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020
Kejriwal responded on Twitter: "Thank u (you) so much sir. I look forward to working closely wid (with) Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city."
'New kind of politics'
Kejriwal, in a brief address to supporters and party workers at AAP headquarters when the results began to crystallize in favour of his party, said a new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock.
"Delhiites, you have done an amazing thing (Dilli walo aapne ne gazab kar diya). I love you," Kejriwal said. "It is a victory of all and every family who considered me their son and gave us a huge mandate. In the country today, Delhiites have given birth to a new kind of politics, which is called "kam ki rajniti" (politics of works)," Kejriwal, who won the New Delhi seat, said.
|Constituency
|Const. No.
|Winning/Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Losing/Trailing Candidate
|Trailing Party
|Margin of votes
|Adarsh Nagar
|4
|Pawan Sharma (Won)
|AAP
|Raj Kumar Bhatia
|BJP
|1,589
|Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
|48
|Ajay Dutt (Won)
|AAP
|Khushiram Chunar
|BJP
|28,327
|Babarpur
|67
|Gopal Rai (Won)
|AAP
|Naresh Gaur
|BJP
|33,062
|Badarpur
|53
|Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Won)
|BJP
|Ram Singh Netaji
|AAP
|3,719
|Badli
|5
|Ajesh Yadav (Won)
|AAP
|Vijay Kumar Bhagat
|BJP
|29,123
|Ballimaran
|22
|Imran Hussain (Won)
|AAP
|Lata
|BJP
|36,172
|Bawana (SC)
|7
|Jai Bhagwan (Won)
|AAP
|Ravinder Kumar
|BJP
|11,526
|Bijwasan
|36
|Bhupinder Singh Joon (Won)
|AAP
|Sat Prakash Rana
|BJP
|753
|Burari
|2
|Sanjeev Jha (Won)
|AAP
|Shailendra Kumar
|JD(U)
|88,158
|Chandni Chowk
|20
|Parlad Singh Sawhney (Won)
|AAP
|Suman Kumar Gupta
|BJP
|29,584
|Chhatarpur
|46
|Kartar Singh Tanwar (Won)
|AAP
|Brahm Singh Tanwar
|BJP
|3,720
|Delhi Cantt
|38
|Virender Singh Kadian (Won)
|AAP
|Manish Singh
|BJP
|10,590
|Deoli (SC)
|47
|Prakash @ Prakash Jarwal (Won)
|AAP
|Arvind Kumar
|BJP
|40,173
|Dwarka
|33
|Vinay Mishra (Won)
|AAP
|Parduymn Rajput
|BJP
|14,387
|Gandhi Nagar
|61
|Anil Kumar Bajpai (Won)
|BJP
|Naveen Chaudhary
|AAP
|6,079
|Ghonda
|66
|Ajay Mahawar (Won)
|BJP
|Shridutt Sharma
|AAP
|28,370
|Gokalpur (SC)
|68
|Surendra Kumar (Won)
|AAP
|Ranjeet Singh
|BJP
|19,488
|Greater Kailash
|50
|Saurabh Bharadwaj (Won)
|AAP
|Shikha Roy
|BJP
|16,809
|Hari Nagar
|28
|Raj Kumari Dhillon (Won)
|AAP
|Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
|BJP
|20,131
|Janakpuri
|30
|Rajesh Rishi (Won)
|AAP
|Ashish Sood
|BJP
|14,917
|Jangpura
|41
|Praveen Kumar (Won)
|AAP
|Impreet Singh Bakshi
|BJP
|16,063
|Kalkaji
|51
|Atishi (Won)
|AAP
|Dharambir Singh
|BJP
|11,393
|Karawal Nagar
|70
|Mohan Singh Bisht (Won)
|BJP
|Durgesh Pathak
|AAP
|8,223
|Karol Bagh (SC)
|23
|Vishesh Ravi (Won)
|AAP
|Yogender Chandoliya
|BJP
|31,760
|Kasturba Nagar
|42
|Madan Lal (Won)
|AAP
|Ravinder Choudhry
|BJP
|3,165
|Kirari
|9
|Rituraj Govind (Won)
|AAP
|Anil Jha
|BJP
|5,654
|Kondli (SC)
|56
|Kuldeep Kumar (Won)
|AAP
|Raj Kumar
|BJP
|17,907
|Krishna Nagar
|60
|S. K. Bagga (Advocate) (Won)
|AAP
|Dr. Anil Goyal
|BJP
|3,995
|Laxmi Nagar
|58
|Abhay Verma (Won)
|BJP
|Nitin Tyagi
|AAP
|880
|Madipur (SC)
|26
|Girish Soni (Won)
|AAP
|Kailash Sankla
|BJP
|22,719
|Malviya Nagar
|43
|Somnath Bharti (Won)
|AAP
|Shailender Singh
|BJP
|18,144
|Mangol Puri (SC)
|12
|Rakhi Birla (Won)
|AAP
|Karam Singh Karma
|BJP
|30,116
|Matia Mahal
|21
|Shoaib Iqbal (Won)
|AAP
|Ravinder Gupta
|BJP
|50,241
|Matiala
|34
|Gulab Singh (Won)
|AAP
|Rajesh Gahlot
|BJP
|28,075
|Mehrauli
|45
|Naresh Yadav (Won)
|AAP
|Kusum Khatri
|BJP
|18,161
|Model Town
|18
|Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (Won)
|AAP
|Kapil Mishra
|BJP
|11,133
|Moti Nagar
|25
|Shiv Charan Goel (Won)
|AAP
|Subhash Sachdeva
|BJP
|14,072
|Mundka
|8
|Dharampal Lakra (Won)
|AAP
|Azad Singh
|BJP
|19,158
|Mustafabad
|69
|Haji Yunus (Won)
|AAP
|Jagdish Pradhan
|BJP
|20,704
|Najafgarh
|35
|Kailash Gahlot (Won)
|AAP
|Ajeet Singh Kharkhari
|BJP
|6,231
|Nangloi Jat
|11
|Raghuvinder Shokeen (Won)
|AAP
|Suman Lata
|BJP
|11,624
|Narela
|1
|Sharad Kumar (Won)
|AAP
|Neel Daman Khatri
|BJP
|17,429
|New Delhi
|40
|Arvind Kejriwal (Won)
|AAP
|Sunil Kumar Yadav
|BJP
|21,697
|Okhla
|54
|Amanatullah Khan (Won)
|AAP
|Braham Singh
|BJP
|71,827
|Palam
|37
|Bhavna Gaur (Won)
|AAP
|Vijay Pandit
|BJP
|32,765
|Patel Nagar (SC)
|24
|Raaj Kumar Anand (Won)
|AAP
|Pravesh Ratn
|BJP
|30,935
|Patparganj
|57
|Manish Sisodia (Won)
|AAP
|Ravinder Singh Negi
|BJP
|3,207
|R K Puram
|44
|Pramila Tokas (Won)
|AAP
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|10,369
|Rajinder Nagar
|39
|Raghav Chadha (Won)
|AAP
|Sardar R P Singh
|BJP
|20,058
|Rajouri Garden
|27
|A Dhanwati Chandela A (Won)
|AAP
|Ramesh Khanna
|BJP
|22,972
|Rithala
|6
|Mohinder Goyal (Won)
|AAP
|Manish Chaudhary
|BJP
|13,873
|Rohini
|13
|Vijender Kumar (Won)
|BJP
|Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
|AAP
|12,648
|Rohtas Nagar
|64
|Jitender Mahajan (Won)
|BJP
|Sarita Singh
|AAP
|13,241
|Sadar Bazar
|19
|Som Dutt (won)
|AAP
|Jai Parkash (J.P)
|BJP
|25,644
|Sangam Vihar
|49
|Dinesh Mohaniya (Won)
|AAP
|Shiv Charan Lal Gupta
|JD(U)
|42,522
|Seelampur
|65
|Abdul Rehman (Won)
|AAP
|Kaushal Kumar Mishra
|BJP
|36,920
|Seema Puri (SC)
|63
|Rajendra Pal Gautam (Won)
|AAP
|Sant Lal
|LJP
|56,108
|Shahdara
|62
|Ram Niwas Goel (Won)
|AAP
|Sanjay Goyal
|BJP
|5,294
|Shakur Basti
|15
|Satyendar Jain (Won)
|AAP
|Dr. S. C. Vats
|BJP
|7,592
|Shalimar Bagh
|14
|Bandana Kumari (Won)
|AAP
|Rekha Gupta
|BJP
|3,440
|Sultanpur Majra (SC)
|10
|Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat (Won)
|AAP
|Ram Chander Chawriya
|BJP
|48,052
|Tilak Nagar
|29
|Jarnail Singh (Won)
|AAP
|Rajiv Babbar
|BJP
|28,029
|Timarpur
|3
|Dilip Pandey (Won)
|AAP
|Surinder Pal Singh (Bittoo)
|BJP
|24,144
|Tri Nagar
|16
|Preeti Tomar (Won)
|AAP
|Tilak Ram Gupta
|BJP
|10,710
|Trilokpuri (SC)
|55
|Rohit Kumar (Won)
|AAP
|Kiran
|BJP
|12,486
|Tughlakabad
|52
|Sahiram (Won)
|AAP
|Vikram Bidhuri
|BJP
|13,758
|Uttam Nagar
|32
|Naresh Balyan (Won)
|AAP
|Krishan Gahlot
|BJP
|19,759
|Vikaspuri
|31
|Mahinder Yadav (Won)
|AAP
|Sanjay Singh
|BJP
|42,058
|Vishwas Nagar
|59
|Om Prakash Sharma (Won)
|BJP
|Deepak Singla
|AAP
|16,457
|Wazirpur
|17
|Rajesh Gupta (Won)
|AAP
|Dr. Mahender Nagpal
|BJP
|11,690
AAP heavyweights survive scare
Among the AAP heavyweights who won the elections after close contests were Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chaddha and Atishi. Delhi cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Satyender Jain also were among prominent winners. Sisodia, who led AAP's education reform efforts, defeated his BJP rival Ravinder Singh Negi by over 3,000 votes after an initial scare.
AAP's Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan had a lead of 81,000 votes over BJP's Braham Singh. The city's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency. Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as women with young children have been on a sit-in protest there for nearly two months.
Seelampur, which also witnessed violence during an anti-CAA protest, saw AAP's Abdul Rehman emerging victorious against Kaushal Kumar Mishra of the BJP. Rehman defeated his rival by a margin of 25,000 votes. Rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who had joined the saffron party, suffered a crushing defeat in the Model Town constituency at the hands of AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.
'Less blame game, more work'
Reacting to his party's defeat, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said people must have given the mandate after careful thinking. "Our vote percentage has increased from 32 percent to around 38 percent. We hope that there would be less blame game and more work," he told reporters. Tiwari rejected the charge of Opposition that his party fought the polls on a "divisive" agenda.
"We do not practice politics of hatred, our principle is 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. In elections much is talked about as per emerging developments. But, we would never want that some people block a road for protest and cause problems to others. We opposed it (Shaheen Bagh road block) in the past and still do," Tiwari said. Some BJP leaders also cited lack of a chief ministerial face, organisational shortcomings, failure to reach out to voters in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters, and differences of leaders in Delhi party unit as possible reasons for the party's "humiliating" defeat. Tiwari, however, said the causes of BJP's debacle will be "reviewed" on the party forum.
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said "freebies" given out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led to its massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. outcome, Talking to reports, Vijayvargiya said, "The issue was about freebies. Kejriwal will say from where the issue of development came into the elections? Freebies announced, especially during the last six months, in Delhi have had an impact on these elections."
Queried on whether the BJP's defeat also stemmed from the party not projecting a CM candidate, he said it was a matter of discussion, though he added "We have formed governments even in the states where we had not declared a CM face during the poll campaign.""We have formed governments in Haryana and Tripura," he pointed out.
BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that the party's poor show was due to Congress "shifting" its votes to the AAP in the elections. "BJP is the only party which has gained and our seat tally increased while even the number of AAP seats has gone down. Congress shifted its vote to the AAP yet we gave a good fight," Hussain told reporters at the Delhi BJP office.
Congress falls to nadir
In the first Assembly polls held in Delhi in 1993, the saffron party had bagged 42.82 percent votes. It secured 34.02 percent votes in 1998 and 35.22 percent votes in 2003. It bagged 36.34 percent votes in 2008, 33.07 percent votes in 2013 and 32.19 percent votes in 2015. However, the worst-hit was the Congress, which entered campaign mode much later than its opponents, with its vote share dipping further to 4.3 percent. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who campaigned for the Congress.
The grand old party was in power in the National Capital from 1998 to 2013. In the 1993 Assembly polls, it had secured 34.48 percent votes. When it captured power in Delhi in 1998, it had bagged 47.76 percent votes, followed by 48.13 percent and 40.31 percent votes in 2003 and 2008. In 2013, its vote share fell nearly by half to 24.55 percent and the party managed to win only eight seats. The Congress's vote share dipped further to 9.65 percent in 2015 and to 4.27 percent in 2020. NOTA (none of the above) registered a 0.46-percent vote share. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, had fielded 68 candidates in the National Capital. It bagged a mere 0.71 percent votes.
Opposition takes shots at BJP
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an apparent dig at the prime minister, said "jan ki baat" won over 'mann ki baat'. "There is a (BJP-led central) government in Delhi with so-called nationalistic views, which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi Assembly polls but failed before the broom. Kejriwal was termed as a terrorist. Instead of focusing on local issues, they (BJP) tried to bring in international issues and change people's minds, but failed. The people of Delhi have stood firmly behind Kejriwal for his honesty and willingness to work for their betterment," Thackeray said, albeit without mentioning the BJP.
"There were some people who were under the illusion that they are the only ones who love the nation while all political opponents are anti-nationals. The people of Delhi have shown such people their place," the Shiv Sena chief said. Thackeray congratulated Kejriwal and people of Delhi on behalf of Maharashtra and the Shiv Sena and wished them good luck.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the results of the Delhi elections indicated that "winds of change" were blowing in the country. "The series of BJP's defeat in elections will not stop now," he added. "The BJP, as usual, played the communal card to polarise votes, but failed. The Delhi Assembly poll contest was only between the Aam Aadmi Party and BJP, hence one might claim the saffron party's vote share is soaring," Pawar said. He said the Delhi poll results indicated that the "winds of change" are blowing in the country. "The results are not surprising to me," he said.
The elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly were held on 8 February. A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray. While Kejriwal was the star campaigner for the AAP, Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who extensively campaigned for the BJP.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 11:31:35 IST
