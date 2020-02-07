Delhi Exit Poll Result 2020 Date: Fate of 70-member Assembly to be extrapolated at 6.30 pm tomorrow

As voting in Delhi comes to end, all eyes are now set on the Delhi 2020 election exit poll results. Counting of votes will take place on 11 February. Exit polls to 70 Assembly constituencies in the National Capital will be announced on Saturday (8 February) after 6.30 pm. The Election Commission (EC) has imposed a complete ban on exit polls during polling in Delhi. Many news agencies are expected to publish the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 exit poll as soon as the voting ends.

The Election Commission had issued a notification restricting media to conduct or publish any exit poll during Assembly elections in Delhi on 8 February. The ban will be on polling day between 8 am to 6.30 pm, the commission said.

In a detailed statement, the Election Commission said: "Election Commission of India, in exercise of the powers under sub-section (1) of Section 126 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 has notified the period between 8 am and 6.30 pm on 8 February 2020 (Saturday) as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2020."

Further, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours, the EC said.

