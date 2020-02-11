Delhi election results: It's BJP's defeat, not ours, says Punjab Congress leader; we were zero earlier, we are zero now, says Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Chandigarh: Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday said his party was not defeated in the Delhi election as its tally remained at zero like in 2015, and so it was the BJP's loss.

"We were zero earlier, and this time too we are zero. So it's not our defeat. It's a defeat for the BJP," he told mediapersons in Chandigarh, referring to the election trends which gave the Congress no seat in the Delhi Assembly election.

The Congress had not won even a single seat in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema hailed the AAP's performance in the Delhi Assembly election as a "victory of agenda of development over that of hatred and dirty politics".

Congratulations to all the volunteers, n people of Delhi for this massive mandate in favour of .@AamAadmiParty

This is the victory of the agenda of development over hatred and Dirty politics . — Adv Harpal Singh Cheema (@HarpalCheemaMLA) February 11, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party is the second largest party in Punjab with 19 MLAs in the 117-member House.

The AAP won 62 seats, while the BJP won 8 seats. The Congress drew a blank in the Delhi Assembly election.

