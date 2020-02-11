DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

Delhi election results: It's BJP's defeat, not ours, says Punjab Congress leader; we were zero earlier, we are zero now, says Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 11, 2020 22:24:40 IST

  • Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday said his party was not defeated in the Delhi election as its tally remained at zero like in 2015

  • 'We were zero earlier, and this time too we are zero. So it's not our defeat. It's a defeat for the BJP,' he told mediapersons in Chandigarh

  • The AAP won 55 seats, while the BJP won 7 seats. The Congress drew a blank in the Delhi Assembly election.

Chandigarh: Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday said his party was not defeated in the Delhi election as its tally remained at zero like in 2015, and so it was the BJP's loss.

File image of Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. ANI

"We were zero earlier, and this time too we are zero. So it's not our defeat. It's a defeat for the BJP," he told mediapersons in Chandigarh, referring to the election trends which gave the Congress no seat in the Delhi Assembly election.

The Congress had not won even a single seat in the 2015 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema hailed the AAP's performance in the Delhi Assembly election as a "victory of agenda of development over that of hatred and dirty politics".

The Aam Aadmi Party is the second largest party in Punjab with 19 MLAs in the 117-member House.

The AAP won 62 seats, while the BJP won 8 seats. The Congress drew a blank in the Delhi Assembly election.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 22:24:40 IST

