Delhi Election 2020 Voting Updates: Voter turnout in Arvind Kejriwal's constituency falls short of halfway mark, records 42% at 5.50 pm

Delhi Election 2020 Voting LATEST Updates: The New Delhi constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in the fray, saw a voter turnout less than 50 percent during the polling for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday. The constituency polled 42 percent at 5.50 pm, while the overall Union Territory's voter turnout was 44.74 percentage till 5 pm.
With just one hour of polling left, Delhi has recorded a voter turnout at 44.74 percent till 5 pm. Polling officials were quoted by PTI as saying that the turnout for the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday was low.
The National Capital had recorded a voter turnout of 67.12 percent in the 2015 Assembly elections.
The Model of Code of Conduct (MCC) covers a wide range of possible violations that a political candidate may commit. Under the code of conduct, candidates are barred from making communally provocative speeches, appealing to a particular community for electoral gains, and targeting rivals over their personal lives. Any form of bribery, through cash or liquor, to influence voters is a violation of the MCC.
Additionally, there is an important component of ECI's guidelines to be followed during the election campaign — the silence period. The election silence is a ban on political campaigning prior to voting, to give voters a peaceful time to consider and make a final decision on their vote.
However, BJP MP Parvesh Verma posted a video on Twitter appealing to Delhi voters for support to the 'nationalist' party, while voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway. He also slammed the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and other sites for "voting" the incumbent AAP.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP leader issued a "special appeal" to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice for votes.
"Must go to vote. A special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of the country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of their family for it. You also must discuss with men who will be the right choice (for votes)," Kejriwal tweeted minutes before the polling for electing the Delhi assembly began.
Irani, a BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP, took a swipe at Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.
Irani retorted, "Don't you consider women so capable that they could decide themselves who to vote for?" She also used a hashtag, projecting him as anti-women. Kejriwal soon hit back at her, saying the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for.
"And this time in Delhi, women have decided their family's choice for votes. After all they have to run their household," he added.
The voter turnout has been recorded at 29.89 percent in the Delhi Assembly election till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission's official website.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly election at a polling station in the Kamraj lane area of the New Delhi constituency. Incumbent Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the New Delhi constituency.
Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over appeal to women ahead of polling asking them to turn out in large numbers and discuss the candidate they chose to vote for with the men in their family. In a tweet in Hindi, she asked if the CM considers women incapable of taking decision on whom to vote for.
As of 2 pm, a voter turnout of 27.92 percent was reported in Delhi. The highest turnout was reported in Babarpur (37.63 percent) and the lowest in Ambedkar Nagar (16.26 percent). Okhla, the constituency where five polling booths have been marked as critical owing to anti-CAA protests in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, saw a dismal turnout of 14 percent. News reports since morning have been showing long queues outside polling booths in the area.
BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister's Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. "Did he go there to pray to God or make him impure," Tiwari asked. Responding to the row over the Hanuman temple remark made by the BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticised the kind of politics on display by the BJP.
A scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu Ka Tila, where Congress candidate Alka Lamba tried to slap a worker of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Police officers present at the scene intervened as she raised a complaint with the officials. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission.
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh cast their vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to cast his vote at polling booth number 81 and 82 at Aurangzeb Road. Delhi's oldest voter, 110 years old Kalitara Mandal, who originally came from Bangladesh, cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash Assembly constituency on Saturday.
Udham Singh, an election officer deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack, reports news agency ANI. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share his family's photograph taken after casting their respective votes.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his family cast his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines. In this constituency, he is pitted against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "I appeal to all, specially to the women, to cast their votes today. I am hopeful that people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done. I am hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will come back to power for the third time."
Voting has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team at the spot.
In an appeal on the voting day in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in record numbers. He urged the youth specifically to exercise its franchise.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote. "Just as you bear the responsibility of home, bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All women must go to vote and take the men of their houses," he tweeted in Hindi. In the 2015 election, 66.5 percent of Delhi's eligible women voters voted.
The venue of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act being held at Jamia Millia Islamia since over a month was shifted on Friday night ahead of polling in Delhi on 8 February. The protests, that were being held outside Gate no 7, were shifted to Gate no 4.
Electors can carry smart phones at polling stations in 11 assembly constituencies for accessing QR codes from the voters' helpline app in case they have not brought the voter's slip to the booth. The 11 constituencies are Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura.
Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Delhi is set to be held on 8 February (Saturday), while counting of votes will take place on 11 February, (Tuesday). This year, the 70- membered Assembly polls in the National Capital will see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (APP) is set to make a determined bid to return to power while the BJP seeks for a win after losing to AAP in the 2013 and 2015 polls. In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP
Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 am and end by 6 pm at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the current Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on 22 February.
This year, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, has roped in six celebrities from sports, media and classical dance fields as poll brand ambassadors to create awareness among voters. In order to attract people to vote in large numbers, the Delhi CEO has adopted campaigns like 'Delhi Ka Voter' and 'Delhi Ka Dabang'.
“To attract people at polling stations, 70 Model Polling Stations (one in each constituency) are being set up and all booths in these polling stations would not only have facilities such as medical kit, creche, ramp, wheelchairs, pick up and drop for elderly like other booths, but they would be highly decorated and made attractive in every sense," said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh
According to the data provided by the Election Commission, there are a total of 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi, comprising of 80.55 lakh male and 66.35 lakh female population. There are 58 general category seats, 12 for Scheduled Castes and none for Scheduled Tribes in Delhi Assembly.
In a unique initiative to create awareness among voters to exercise their voting rights, Delhi Chief Electoral office has tied up with Delhi Metro and 17 Metro Trains would carry awareness campaigns. Similarly at several Metro Stations would also display awareness advertisement issued by the electoral office.
The Model Code of Conduct is already in effect in Delhi after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora's announcement on 3 February. Arora said that 90,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conducting of Delhi election. There are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi.
Delhi elections, this time, would pass on some strong social messages to the people. In each district, one booth will be entirely managed by Persons with disability (PwD). There will be 11 such booths.
"Women would take a lead in 380 Model booths and apart from polling activities, even security will entirely their responsibility. At 11 booths, one in each district, voters would have unique experience tech-driven exercise when QR Code would facilitate the entire process of voting," said Delhi CEO.
The Congress, which ruled the National Capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, is for the first time contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with another party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD had initially demanded 10 percent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but it was finally decided that the party would contest on four constituencies — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar. Out of the four seats RJD got in the pre-poll alliance, the party had earlier unsuccessfully contested in Kirari, Burari and Palam seats.
In an unusual twist, BJP's age-old ally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), is not contesting along with the saffron party this time. Instead, the BJP has given the remaining three seats to JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
AAP was the first to announce its candidates for all 70 assembly segments on 14 January. In the first list, BJP had released 57 names which included AAP rebel Kapil Mishra and BJP veteran Vijender Gupta. After the second list, the total candidate count of the BJP has now gone up to 67. The Congress has named candidates on 67 seats, with Romesh Sabharwal competing against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 18:19:34 IST
Exit polls to begin after 6.30 pm
The exit polls predictions for the Delhi Assembly election will begin after 6.30 pm, half an hour after polls close on Saturday. The actual counting of votes will take place on 11 February.
Voter turnout in Arvind Kejriwal's constituency falls short of halfway mark
The New Delhi constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in the fray, saw a voter turnout less than 50 percent during the polling for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday. The constituency polled 42 percent at 5.50 pm, while the overall Union Territory's voter turnout was 44.74 percentage till 5 pm.
Voting underway in Shaheen Bagh's Shaheen Public School
AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.
Pranab Mukherjee says 'every vote is essential', appeals for more voter turnout
Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday urged Delhi voters to turnout in large numbers to vote in the Assembly election. Polling will conclude at 6 pm.
Voter turnout below 50% with one hour before polling ends
With just one hour of polling left, Delhi has recorded a voter turnout at 44.74 percent till 5 pm. Polling officials were quoted by PTI as saying that the turnout for the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday was low.
The National Capital had recorded a voter turnout of 67.12 percent in the 2015 Assembly elections.
Giriraj Singh addresses AAP allegation of money distribution, says he was only shopping
BJP leader Giriraj Singh, addressing Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's accusation that he was distributing money to voters in the Rithala Assembly constituency on Friday evening, a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, said that he had only gone to the area to shop.
He was quoted by ANI as saying, "I had just gone to the shop to buy some stuff. The shopkeeper is a known person. It has been done to raise an issue of Bihari vs non-Bihari."
Amit Malviya says 'Shaheen Bagh supporters' think of women as 'second-class citizens'
In a taunt directed at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his tweet urging women voters to turnout in large numbers and "discuss the candidates" with their male family members, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that "Shaheen Bagh supporters" only think of women as second-class citizens.
Union minister Smriti Irani also criticised Kejriwal over his tweet.
Delhi Police, paramilitary personnel conduct flag march in 'sensitive' parts fo Delhi
Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel conducted flag marches in "sensitive" areas in northeast and east Delhi during polling on Saturday. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the Delhi Assembly elections, PTI reported.
"The personnel, including senior officers, conducted flag marches in sensitive areas. They also conducted patrolling on motorcycles. PCR and quick response teams have also been deployed at sensitive areas" Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said.
Flag marches were conducted in Brij Puri, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Seemapuri, Khajuri Khass, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Krishna Nagar and Mayur Vihar in northeast Delhi, Shahdara and other east Delhi areas.
MCC guidelines prohibit appeals on behalf of parties during 'silence period'
The Model of Code of Conduct (MCC) covers a wide range of possible violations that a political candidate may commit. Under the code of conduct, candidates are barred from making communally provocative speeches, appealing to a particular community for electoral gains, and targeting rivals over their personal lives. Any form of bribery, through cash or liquor, to influence voters is a violation of the MCC.
Additionally, there is an important component of ECI's guidelines to be followed during the election campaign — the silence period. The election silence is a ban on political campaigning prior to voting, to give voters a peaceful time to consider and make a final decision on their vote.
However, BJP MP Parvesh Verma posted a video on Twitter appealing to Delhi voters for support to the 'nationalist' party, while voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway. He also slammed the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and other sites for "voting" the incumbent AAP.
Voters complain of prolonged voting process
Even as the voter turnout has been less than satisfactory in the Delhi Assembly polls till 4 pm on Saturday, News18 reported that voters standing in queue were complaining that the process was "taking longer than usual". "There are long queues at the polling booths with some voters waiting for as long as 2 hours," the report said.
Voter turnout at 42.29% till 4 pm
At least 42 percent of voters have cast their vote till 4 pm, according to the Election Commission website. Only two hours left for the polling to conclude.
Key contests in Delhi polls
Along with the New Delhi constituency for which Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is in the fray, some contests to look out for are for the Kalkaji seat where AAP leader Atishi is facing off against the BJP's Dharam Veer Singh and the Congress' Shivani Chopra.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in the fray from the Patparganj constituency against the Congress' Laxman Rawat and the BJP's Ravi Negi.
PC Chacko said Congress 'will spring surprise' on 11 Feb
Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Saturday was quoted by News18 as saying that the party "will spring a surprise" on 11 February, which is when the votes will be counted.
"We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen slow pace of progress in the last five-six years. People are looking at the Congress with hope as Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and the BJP spreads communalism," Chacko said, refuting speculation that the Sonia Gandhi-led party had allowed the incumbent ruling party to have a "walk over" in the fight for the National Capital.
Delhi voters should vote for 'nationalist' party, says Parvesh Verma
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, in a video on Twitter, said, "If the people of Shaheen Bagh can shout in long queues and vote for the AAP party, then the people of Delhi too, should come out of their homes and vote for the 'nationalist' party."
Prakash Karat casts vote
Senior CPM leader Prakash Karat also cast his vote at the Sanchar Bhawan on Saturday.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son casts vote for the first time
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and their son Raihan Rajiv Vadra cast their vote in the Lodhi Estate area on Saturday.
Raihan, who is a first-time voter, said,"It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote; I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students."
Delhi voters are 'nationalistic' people, vote for 'rashtra bhakt' party: Parvesh Verma
Parvesh Verma, making an appeal for voters to turn out to exercise their franchise in large numbers, said that even though anti-CAA protesters in areas like Shaheen Bagh were supporting the AAP, "nationalistic" people should vote for the "rashtra bhakt (nationalist)" party.
In a video, Verma said, "I want to tell the Delhi voters that you also owe a debt to the country, to the defence forces, you are nationalistic people and will not allow the country to break. So I appeal that you also come out in large numbers and say that we will vote for the rashtra bhakt party and shout 'Jai Shri Ram'."
Parvesh Verma says Shaheen Bagh protesters being paid by AAP
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who courted controversy during the election campaign in the run-up to the Delhi polls, on Saturday said that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in the Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia university, and Seelampur areas are "paying back their debt" to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Accusing the party of giving the protesters biryani and money, Verma was quoted by India Today as saying that the protesters in the areas, which have been the epicentres of the anti-CAA movement.
Voter turnout at 29.89% till 3 pm
The voter turnout has been recorded at 29.89 percent in the Delhi Assembly election till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission's official website.
Pranab Mukherjee casts vote
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly election at a polling station in the Kamraj lane area of the New Delhi constituency. Incumbent Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the New Delhi constituency.
Those shouting 'kagaz nahi dikhayenge' will be defeated in Delhi: RSS functionary
Taking a swipe at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), senior RSS functionary Ram Lal on Saturday said those shouting "kagaz nahin dikhayenge (we won’t show our documents)" will be defeated in the Delhi Assembly election, and appealed to people to show documents while voting.
Talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan, Lal asked voters to keep in mind who can make Delhi the best capital city in the world. Hundreds of people, protesting against the CAA and the NRC in many areas across the country, often raise the slogan of "kagaz nahi dikhayenge".
"My message to the voters is 'aaj apna kagaz jaroor lekar jayen. Kagaz jaroor dikhayen' (Today, take your documents along with you and show your documents)," Lal said. In Delhi, there will be a government which can coordinate with the Centre, Lal, who was in the BJP till last year, said.
EC provides pick and drop service for senior citizens
The Election Commission has provided a service for senior citizens to be able to vote in the Delhi Assembly election currently underway, where in they can be picked up and taken to the polling booth and then dropped back home by volunteers and police personnel.
Are women not capable of taking own decisions, Smriti Irani asks Kejriwal after CM's voting appeal
Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over appeal to women ahead of polling asking them to turn out in large numbers and discuss the candidate they chose to vote for with the men in their family.
In a tweet in Hindi, she asked, "Do you consider women so incapable that they themselves cannot decide whom to vote for?" She used the hashtag 'Mahila Virodhi Kejriwal (anti-women Kejriwal)'.
He had earlier also received criticism from BJP's Nupur Sharma.
Security personnel conduct flag march in Brij Puri
Police and paramilitary personnel conducted a flag march in Brij Puri, an area which falls under the Mustafabad Assembly constituency. Jt CP Eastern Range Alok Kumar said, "There's adequate arrangement in place for smooth conduct of polls. All senior officers along with the forces are patrolling the area. Quick Response Teams are deployed at sensitive areas."
Mustafabad is one of the areas in Delhi which has a sizeable Muslim population and is also one of the three constituencies won by the BJP in the 2015 Assembly polls.
AAP worker used abusive language with me, says Congress' Alka Lamba
Speaking about the viral video in which she is seen trying to slap an AAP worker outside a polling booth in Majnu Ka Tila, Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba said that an the man in question had used abusive language with her.
"As soon as I came out from polling booth, I saw the son of AAP candidate arguing with the police over getting admission inside polling booth. At that moment, an AAP worker Harmesh used abusive language against me. I thank the police for arresting him him immediately," Lamba told ANI.
17.82 percent voter turnout till 1 pm
As of 1 pm, a voter turnout of 17.82 percent was reported in Delhi. The highest turnout was reported in Sultanpur Majra (29.98 percent) and the lowest in Vikaspur (0.75 percent).
Okhla, the constituency where five polling booths have been marked as critical owing to anti-CAA protests in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, saw a dismal turnout of 4.66 percent. News reports since morning have been showing long queues outside polling booths in the area.
'Anti Aurat Party should not impose patriarchal mindset': BJP leader responds to CM's appeal to women
In response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal ahead of the commencement of voting, asking women to not just come out in large numbers and vote, but also to discuss with the men in their households their choice of candidate. This comment received criticism from BJP's Nupur Sharma.
"No strong woman needs to discuss with any male whom she wants to vote for. Women ably shoulder the responsibility of both work and their households. The Anti Aurat Party should not try to impose their patriarchal mindset on the people of Delhi," she tweeted in Hindi.
'May God bless the BJP': Kejriwal responds to Manoj Tiwari's Hanuman temple remark
Responding to the row over the Hanuman temple remark made by the BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticised the kind of politics on display by the BJP.
"When I read out the Hanuman Chalisa on television, the BJP made fun of me. Today, a BJP leader is saying that my visit made the Hanuman temple impure. I hope God blesses everyone, including the BJP," he tweeted in Hindi.
Scuffle between AAP, Congress workers near Majnu ka Tila
A scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu Ka Tila, where Congress candidate Alka Lamba tried to slap a worker of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Police officers present at the scene intervened as she raised a complaint with the officials.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission.Sources told India Today that the AAP worker passed a remark against her son, however, it is not clear what led to the slap.
Alka Lamba, the Chandni Chowk MLA, had quit AAP in September 2019 and joined the Congress, the party she originally belonged to. This time she contested the Delhi elections from Chandni Chowk and was pitted against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta.
BJP, AAP leaders exchange barbs over Kejriwal's Hanuman Temple visit
BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister's Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday. "Did he go there to pray to God or make him impure. He used the same hand to garland the idol with which he had removed his shoes. This is what fake bhakts do. The priest there has washed the idol many times," he said.
In response, AAP's Sanjay Singh asked if the BJP looks at the Delhi CM through the view of untouchability. "There couldn't be a more petty comment. You are still in the times when Dalits are denied entry into temples. Even Lord Ram cannot save the BJP, he said.
10.36 percent voter turnout till 11 am
As of 11 am, a voter turnout of 10.36 percent was reported in Delhi. The highest turnout was reported in Kirari (19.31 percent) and the lowest in Matiala (2.31 percent).
With over 4.2 lakh registered voters, Matiala is the largest constituency in terms of electors, followed by neighbouring Vikaspuri.
Greater Kailash Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Oldest voter in Delhi, 111-year-old Kalitara Mandal casts vote at Chittaranjan Park
Delhi's oldest voter, 110 years old Kalitara Mandal, who originally came from Bangladesh cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency on Saturday.
Born in undivided India in 1908, Mandal has seen the subcontinent go through turbulent phases many times, including two partitions, and lived “twice as a refugee” in India along with her family before finding a home in the National Capital.
The centenarian is the eldest of four generations of Mandals who live in CR Park, a famous Bengali enclave set up in the national capital after the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War that led to the creation of Bangladesh
Top three richest candidates from AAP, says ADR report
In the Delhi Assembly polls, 672 candidates are in the fray, one less than in 2015. The top three richest candidates are from the AAP. They are Dharampal Lakra from Mundka (Rs 292 crore), Parmila Tokas from R K Puram (Rs 80 crore) and Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur (Rs 80 crore).
25% of AAP candidates, 20% BJP nominees contesting in polls have criminal cases
Twenty-five per cent of AAP candidates and 20 percent of BJP contestants in the fray for the Delhi Assembly polls have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms.
Fifteen percent of Congress candidates also have declared serious criminal cases against them, the ADR said.
It said 32 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 32 candidates, one candidate has declared cases related to rape. Four contestants have declared cases related to attempt to murder.
Read full report here
Babarpur Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Election officer dies due to heart attack
Udham Singh, an election officer deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack, reports news agency ANI.
Arvind Kejriwal tweets picture with family after casting vote
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is eyeing to repeat his party's 2015 Assembly performance, voted at the Rajpura Transport Authority polling station in the Civil Lines area and was accompanied by his wife Sunita and son Pulkit.
Before leaving for voting, he sought his parents blessings.
Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share his family's photograph taken after casting their respective votes. He pointed out that his son is a first-time voter. "Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," he said in a tweet.
Babarpur Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
One election officer reportedly dead at Northeast Delhi polling booth
ANI reports claim that one election officer, who was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi, has died, More details are awaited to see what caused his death.
4.36 percent voter turnout till 10 am
AS of 10 am, a meagre voter turnout of 4.36 percent was reported in Delhi. The highest turnout was reported in Chhatarpur (12.56 percent) and the lowest in Ambedkar Nagar (1.91 percent)
'Sixth sense' tells me BJP will win, says Manoj Tiwari
Speaking to reporters, BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that "vibrations" and "sixth sense" told him his party would come to power in the capital. He added his mother, who had come from their village in Varanasi on 1 February for his birthday, was on a fast and had pledged to leave only after today's vote.
Asked how many seats he thought the BJP would win this time, Tiwari said, "We will win 50-plus seats and form a government with people blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership." However, he dodged the question about BJP's chief ministerial face, saying "Ho jayega, bahut accha hoga (There will be someone, someone very good)."
New Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote, says confident about forming AAP govt in Delhi for third time
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his family cast his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines. In this constituency, he is pitted against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal.
Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "I appeal to all, specially to the women, to cast their votes today. I am hopeful that people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done. I am hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will come back to power for the third time."
Harsh Vardhan, Alka Lamba cast votes
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with his mother voted at the Ratan Devi Public School in Krishna Nagar. BJP's Anil Goel and Congress's Ashok Walia are contesting from in this constituency against sitting MLA and AAP candidate SK Bagga
Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency Alka Lamba cast her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension. She is pitted against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta. Chandni Chowk is the smallest constituency in terms of electorate with a little over 1.2 lakh voters, followed by Matia Mahal.
Voting stalled at Yamuna Vihar, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya polling booths
Voting has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team at the spot, reports ANI.
The EVM is also not functioning at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114, which lies in the New Delhi constituency.
Meanwhile, polling started 45 minutes late at a polling booth in CR Park, reported Times of India.
Union Minister S Jaishankar, BJP's Parvesh Verma cast vote
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science and Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. He said, "It is basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out there and contribute."
Controversial BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who was handed campaigning bans by the Election Commission owing to his statements, cast his vote at a polling station in Matiala assembly constituency; BJP and Congress have fielded Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency respectively. Gulab Singh Yadav of AAP is the current MLA and party's candidate from Matiala.
BJP candidate from Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency Anil Goel, said that he is confident that in the next five years, Delhi will have 'Saaf paani, saaf hawa aur saaf vyavhaar' (clean water, air and conduct).
Go to vote, take the men with you, Kejriwal appeals to women; Modi reaches out to youth
In an appeal on the voting day in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in record numbers. He urged the youth specifically to exercise its franchise.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote. "Just as you bear the responsibility of home, bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All women must go to vote and take the men of their houses," he tweeted in Hindi. In the 2015 election, 66.5 percent of Delhi's eligible women voters voted.
Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari visit temples ahead of Delhi polls
A day before Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari offered prayers at famous temples in the national capital.
Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita, offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. "Sought blessings of Hanuman ji at famous Hanuman temple at CP. Bhagwan ji said-'You are doing good work. Continue serving people like this. Leave the outcome to me, all will be fine," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Tiwari visited the famous Chhatarpur and Kalkaji temples and offered prayers. "I prayed for the happiness of the people of Delhi and also sought blessings of the goddesses to enable people to cast their vote judiciously," Tiwari said.
Karol Bagh Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Voters arrive at polling station in Karol Bagh constituency
Voters have started arriving at a polling station in the Jhandewalan area, which lies in the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency.
In Karol Bagh, AAP has fielded its sitting MLA Vishesh Ravi from here. BJP's Yogendra Chandolia & Congress' Gaurav Dhanak are contesting from here.
BJP, Congress find allies for polls, AAP puts up lone fight
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded its candidates on all seats. However, the BJP has given three seats to allies Lok Janashakti Party and Janata Dal (United).
The Congress will fight on 66 seats and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will fight on the remaining four seats.
BJP makes Hindutva pitch, AAP sticks to development
Okhla Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Security tightened in Jamia Nagar, five polling stations termed 'critical'
Security remains tightened in the Jamia Nagar area, where protests against CAA and NRC are being witnessed. Five polling booths have been marked 'critical' and will have paramilitary cover. Three shooting incidents were reported in the area during the ongoing agitation.
Novel QR code facility to be available in 11 constituencies
Electors can carry smart phones at polling stations in 11 assembly constituencies for accessing QR codes from the voters' helpline app in case they have not brought the voter's slip to the booth.
The 11 constituencies are Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura.
Three Som Dutts from Sadar Bazar, Imran Khan also fighting Delhi polls
Jamia protests shifted in view of polling day
The venue of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act being held at Jamia Millia Islamia since over a month was shifted on Friday night ahead of polling in Delhi on 8 February. The protests, that were being held outside Gate no 7, were shifted to Gate no 4.
Jamia Millia Islamia lies under the Okhla constituency, where sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan will be contesting on an AAP ticket, while Congress has fielded former Rajya Sabha MP Parvez Hashmi. Khan's campaign in the constituency was toned down keeping in view the anti-CAA protests in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and surrounding areas.
AAP seeks second term in Delhi
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.
The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls.
70 seats to go to polls today
The National Capital votes on Saturday to elect a new government, after a campaign in which the BJP pulled no punches against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP which is eyeing another term in office. The Congress is the third main force in the contest in which 672 candidates are in the fray for 70 Assembly seats.
Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.
18:03 (IST)
Exit polls to begin after 6.30 pm
The exit polls predictions for the Delhi Assembly election will begin after 6.30 pm, half an hour after polls close on Saturday. The actual counting of votes will take place on 11 February.
17:54 (IST)
Voter turnout in Arvind Kejriwal's constituency falls short of halfway mark
The New Delhi constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in the fray, saw a voter turnout less than 50 percent during the polling for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday. The constituency polled 42 percent at 5.50 pm, while the overall Union Territory's voter turnout was 44.74 percentage till 5 pm.
17:40 (IST)
Voting underway in Shaheen Bagh's Shaheen Public School
AAP's Amanatullah is the sitting MLA and 2020 candidate of the party, he is up against Congress's Parvez Hashmi and BJP's Brahm Singh Bidhuri.
17:24 (IST)
Pranab Mukherjee says 'every vote is essential', appeals for more voter turnout
Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday urged Delhi voters to turnout in large numbers to vote in the Assembly election. Polling will conclude at 6 pm.
17:11 (IST)
Voter turnout below 50% with one hour before polling ends
With just one hour of polling left, Delhi has recorded a voter turnout at 44.74 percent till 5 pm. Polling officials were quoted by PTI as saying that the turnout for the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday was low.
The National Capital had recorded a voter turnout of 67.12 percent in the 2015 Assembly elections.
17:04 (IST)
Shaheen Bagh protesters vote in batches
On a sit-in for almost two months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), women protesters at Shaheen Bagh voted in batches on Saturday so that the agitation remains unaffected. While some of the women voted in the morning, others chose to get their fingers inked in the afternoon and the remaining in the evening.
Mehzabeen Qureshi, who returned to the protest site after voting said, "I stayed at home to let other women in the house go out and vote. Now I have joined them here at Shaheen Bagh after voting. I voted today to secure democracy".
Zaheeda Khan, another resident of Shaheen Bagh, said they decided to vote in batches. "The women here had decided a day before voting that some of them would go out for voting in the morning, while others will stay back for chores. The others will go in the afternoon and then come back to the protest site.
"By the evening, we will be a full house again, all geared up to continue our protest," she said.
(PTI)
16:54 (IST)
Giriraj Singh addresses AAP allegation of money distribution, says he was only shopping
BJP leader Giriraj Singh, addressing Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's accusation that he was distributing money to voters in the Rithala Assembly constituency on Friday evening, a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, said that he had only gone to the area to shop.
He was quoted by ANI as saying, "I had just gone to the shop to buy some stuff. The shopkeeper is a known person. It has been done to raise an issue of Bihari vs non-Bihari."
16:50 (IST)
Sangam Vihar records only 29.38% voter turnout till 4 pm
The Sangam Vihar Assembly constituency is important for all the key contestants as it throws up an interesting mix of demography and class. This means that no party has a clear upper hand over the voters here.
It has the most number of unauthorised colonies in the capital, which is why the regularisation of colonies is a big issue here where BJP sees a chance to score some brownie points. However, most of the residents here are poor or fall in the lower-middle class category, making AAP’s subsidies on water and power quite vital in the area. But also, almost one-fifth of Sangam Vihar’s population is Muslim. The BJP’s attempts to polarise voters are quite likely to be visible in this area, which may either unite Muslim votes against BJP, or also split it between AAP and Congress.
A poor voter turnout could be worrying for all three candidates contesting from the region.
16:45 (IST)
Amit Malviya says 'Shaheen Bagh supporters' think of women as 'second-class citizens'
In a taunt directed at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his tweet urging women voters to turnout in large numbers and "discuss the candidates" with their male family members, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that "Shaheen Bagh supporters" only think of women as second-class citizens.
Union minister Smriti Irani also criticised Kejriwal over his tweet.
16:35 (IST)
Delhi Police, paramilitary personnel conduct flag march in 'sensitive' parts fo Delhi
Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel conducted flag marches in "sensitive" areas in northeast and east Delhi during polling on Saturday. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the Delhi Assembly elections, PTI reported.
"The personnel, including senior officers, conducted flag marches in sensitive areas. They also conducted patrolling on motorcycles. PCR and quick response teams have also been deployed at sensitive areas" Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said.
Flag marches were conducted in Brij Puri, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, Seemapuri, Khajuri Khass, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Krishna Nagar and Mayur Vihar in northeast Delhi, Shahdara and other east Delhi areas.
16:31 (IST)
MCC guidelines prohibit appeals on behalf of parties during 'silence period'
The Model of Code of Conduct (MCC) covers a wide range of possible violations that a political candidate may commit. Under the code of conduct, candidates are barred from making communally provocative speeches, appealing to a particular community for electoral gains, and targeting rivals over their personal lives. Any form of bribery, through cash or liquor, to influence voters is a violation of the MCC.
Additionally, there is an important component of ECI's guidelines to be followed during the election campaign — the silence period. The election silence is a ban on political campaigning prior to voting, to give voters a peaceful time to consider and make a final decision on their vote.
However, BJP MP Parvesh Verma posted a video on Twitter appealing to Delhi voters for support to the 'nationalist' party, while voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway. He also slammed the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and other sites for "voting" the incumbent AAP.
16:21 (IST)
Voters complain of prolonged voting process
Even as the voter turnout has been less than satisfactory in the Delhi Assembly polls till 4 pm on Saturday, News18 reported that voters standing in queue were complaining that the process was "taking longer than usual". "There are long queues at the polling booths with some voters waiting for as long as 2 hours," the report said.
16:17 (IST)
Voter turnout at 42.29% till 4 pm
At least 42 percent of voters have cast their vote till 4 pm, according to the Election Commission website. Only two hours left for the polling to conclude.
16:09 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal, Smriti Irani spar over 'women voters' comment on Twitter
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP leader issued a "special appeal" to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice for votes.
"Must go to vote. A special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of the country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of their family for it. You also must discuss with men who will be the right choice (for votes)," Kejriwal tweeted minutes before the polling for electing the Delhi assembly began.
Irani, a BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP, took a swipe at Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.
Irani retorted, "Don't you consider women so capable that they could decide themselves who to vote for?" She also used a hashtag, projecting him as anti-women. Kejriwal soon hit back at her, saying the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for.
"And this time in Delhi, women have decided their family's choice for votes. After all they have to run their household," he added.
16:06 (IST)
Key contests in Delhi polls
Along with the New Delhi constituency for which Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is in the fray, some contests to look out for are for the Kalkaji seat where AAP leader Atishi is facing off against the BJP's Dharam Veer Singh and the Congress' Shivani Chopra.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in the fray from the Patparganj constituency against the Congress' Laxman Rawat and the BJP's Ravi Negi.
15:53 (IST)
AAP makes healthcare a poll plank with success of Mohalla Clinics, but with just 158 locations govt behind on target
With the AAP government making education and health its top priorities, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched several schemes to provide free medicines, diagnostics and several life-saving surgeries through a three-tiered network of Mohalla Clinics, Polyclinics and hospitals. The Mohalla Clinics, which function as primary healthcare centres, charge no fees and have been set up at 158 locations across the city, each staffed by a doctor, pharmacist and clinic assistant and are located in portacabins or rented premises.
These clinics are now providing primary healthcare to previously unserved communities. Diagnosis, medicines and tests are all free of cost in Mohalla Clinics. But success brings with it some problems. The clinics probably never anticipated nor were designed to cater to a large number of patients that visit them to avail of the free treatment.
Read the full report here
15:49 (IST)
PC Chacko said Congress 'will spring surprise' on 11 Feb
Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Saturday was quoted by News18 as saying that the party "will spring a surprise" on 11 February, which is when the votes will be counted.
"We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen slow pace of progress in the last five-six years. People are looking at the Congress with hope as Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and the BJP spreads communalism," Chacko said, refuting speculation that the Sonia Gandhi-led party had allowed the incumbent ruling party to have a "walk over" in the fight for the National Capital.
15:42 (IST)
Delhi voters should vote for 'nationalist' party, says Parvesh Verma
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, in a video on Twitter, said, "If the people of Shaheen Bagh can shout in long queues and vote for the AAP party, then the people of Delhi too, should come out of their homes and vote for the 'nationalist' party."
15:35 (IST)
Prakash Karat casts vote
Senior CPM leader Prakash Karat also cast his vote at the Sanchar Bhawan on Saturday.
15:32 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son casts vote for the first time
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and their son Raihan Rajiv Vadra cast their vote in the Lodhi Estate area on Saturday.
Raihan, who is a first-time voter, said,"It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote; I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidized for students."
15:28 (IST)
Delhi voters are 'nationalistic' people, vote for 'rashtra bhakt' party: Parvesh Verma
Parvesh Verma, making an appeal for voters to turn out to exercise their franchise in large numbers, said that even though anti-CAA protesters in areas like Shaheen Bagh were supporting the AAP, "nationalistic" people should vote for the "rashtra bhakt (nationalist)" party.
In a video, Verma said, "I want to tell the Delhi voters that you also owe a debt to the country, to the defence forces, you are nationalistic people and will not allow the country to break. So I appeal that you also come out in large numbers and say that we will vote for the rashtra bhakt party and shout 'Jai Shri Ram'."
15:23 (IST)
Parvesh Verma says Shaheen Bagh protesters being paid by AAP
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who courted controversy during the election campaign in the run-up to the Delhi polls, on Saturday said that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in the Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia university, and Seelampur areas are "paying back their debt" to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Accusing the party of giving the protesters biryani and money, Verma was quoted by India Today as saying that the protesters in the areas, which have been the epicentres of the anti-CAA movement.
15:06 (IST)
Voter turnout at 29.89% till 3 pm
The voter turnout has been recorded at 29.89 percent in the Delhi Assembly election till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission's official website.
14:57 (IST)
Pranab Mukherjee casts vote
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly election at a polling station in the Kamraj lane area of the New Delhi constituency. Incumbent Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the New Delhi constituency.
14:52 (IST)
Those shouting 'kagaz nahi dikhayenge' will be defeated in Delhi: RSS functionary
Taking a swipe at those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), senior RSS functionary Ram Lal on Saturday said those shouting "kagaz nahin dikhayenge (we won’t show our documents)" will be defeated in the Delhi Assembly election, and appealed to people to show documents while voting.
Talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan, Lal asked voters to keep in mind who can make Delhi the best capital city in the world. Hundreds of people, protesting against the CAA and the NRC in many areas across the country, often raise the slogan of "kagaz nahi dikhayenge".
"My message to the voters is 'aaj apna kagaz jaroor lekar jayen. Kagaz jaroor dikhayen' (Today, take your documents along with you and show your documents)," Lal said. In Delhi, there will be a government which can coordinate with the Centre, Lal, who was in the BJP till last year, said.
14:47 (IST)
EC provides pick and drop service for senior citizens
The Election Commission has provided a service for senior citizens to be able to vote in the Delhi Assembly election currently underway, where in they can be picked up and taken to the polling booth and then dropped back home by volunteers and police personnel.
14:29 (IST)
Are women not capable of taking own decisions, Smriti Irani asks Kejriwal after CM's voting appeal
Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over appeal to women ahead of polling asking them to turn out in large numbers and discuss the candidate they chose to vote for with the men in their family.
In a tweet in Hindi, she asked, "Do you consider women so incapable that they themselves cannot decide whom to vote for?" She used the hashtag 'Mahila Virodhi Kejriwal (anti-women Kejriwal)'.
He had earlier also received criticism from BJP's Nupur Sharma.
14:23 (IST)
Security personnel conduct flag march in Brij Puri
Police and paramilitary personnel conducted a flag march in Brij Puri, an area which falls under the Mustafabad Assembly constituency. Jt CP Eastern Range Alok Kumar said, "There's adequate arrangement in place for smooth conduct of polls. All senior officers along with the forces are patrolling the area. Quick Response Teams are deployed at sensitive areas."
Mustafabad is one of the areas in Delhi which has a sizeable Muslim population and is also one of the three constituencies won by the BJP in the 2015 Assembly polls.
14:17 (IST)
AAP worker used abusive language with me, says Congress' Alka Lamba
Speaking about the viral video in which she is seen trying to slap an AAP worker outside a polling booth in Majnu Ka Tila, Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba said that an the man in question had used abusive language with her.
"As soon as I came out from polling booth, I saw the son of AAP candidate arguing with the police over getting admission inside polling booth. At that moment, an AAP worker Harmesh used abusive language against me. I thank the police for arresting him him immediately," Lamba told ANI.
14:13 (IST)
Bharatnatyam dancer votes of Delhi's development, peace
13:41 (IST)
Election Commission shares interactive video for first time voters
For the 2020 Assembly election, Delhi had 1.47 crore eligible voters. In order to make the voting process clearer for first-time voters, the Election Commission shared a video detailing the procedure to be following inside a polling booth.
13:15 (IST)
17.82 percent voter turnout till 1 pm
As of 1 pm, a voter turnout of 17.82 percent was reported in Delhi. The highest turnout was reported in Sultanpur Majra (29.98 percent) and the lowest in Vikaspur (0.75 percent).
Okhla, the constituency where five polling booths have been marked as critical owing to anti-CAA protests in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, saw a dismal turnout of 4.66 percent. News reports since morning have been showing long queues outside polling booths in the area.
12:58 (IST)
Wazirpur Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Bridegroom casts vote on wedding day
A man, who was set to get married today, queued up at a polling booth in MCD primary school in Shakarpur to cast his vote.
12:55 (IST)
Congress fields most number of women candidates, maintains record set since 1993 polls
Since the first Assembly election of Delhi in 1993, Congress fielded the maximum number of female candidates in every poll.
In the 1993 Assembly election, out of the total 59 women in the fray, Congress gave eight women tickets, as compared to the BJP’s four. In the 1998 Assembly election, the Congress fielded 10 women candidates, as compared to the BJP’s five.
In the Assembly election in 2003, while the Congress has named 12 women candidates, the BJP had only six women in the fray. In the 2013 Assembly elections, while the Congress and AAP fielded six females each, the BJP named only five women.
The 2015 Assembly election was an exception as the BJP had fielded most females among the political parties. The BJP had eight female candidates, while the AAP fielded six and the Congress named only five. In 2020, the Congress has again taken a lead in fielding the most females in the fray, followed by AAP. The Congress fielded 10 female candidates, 9 Congress candidates and five BJP candidates.
12:43 (IST)
President, LK Advani cast votes
President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind cast their votes at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate.
Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani and his daughter Pratibha Advani cast their votes at a polling booth on Aurangzeb lane.
12:29 (IST)
'Anti Aurat Party should not impose patriarchal mindset': BJP leader responds to CM's appeal to women
In response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appeal ahead of the commencement of voting, asking women to not just come out in large numbers and vote, but also to discuss with the men in their households their choice of candidate. This comment received criticism from BJP's Nupur Sharma.
"No strong woman needs to discuss with any male whom she wants to vote for. Women ably shoulder the responsibility of both work and their households. The Anti Aurat Party should not try to impose their patriarchal mindset on the people of Delhi," she tweeted in Hindi.
11:52 (IST)
'May God bless the BJP': Kejriwal responds to Manoj Tiwari's Hanuman temple remark
Responding to the row over the Hanuman temple remark made by the BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticised the kind of politics on display by the BJP.
"When I read out the Hanuman Chalisa on television, the BJP made fun of me. Today, a BJP leader is saying that my visit made the Hanuman temple impure. I hope God blesses everyone, including the BJP," he tweeted in Hindi.
11:47 (IST)
Scuffle between AAP, Congress workers near Majnu ka Tila
A scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu Ka Tila, where Congress candidate Alka Lamba tried to slap a worker of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Police officers present at the scene intervened as she raised a complaint with the officials.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission.Sources told India Today that the AAP worker passed a remark against her son, however, it is not clear what led to the slap.
Alka Lamba, the Chandni Chowk MLA, had quit AAP in September 2019 and joined the Congress, the party she originally belonged to. This time she contested the Delhi elections from Chandni Chowk and was pitted against Prahlad Singh Sahni of Aam Aadmi Party and BJP's Suman Gupta.
11:38 (IST)
BJP, AAP leaders exchange barbs over Kejriwal's Hanuman Temple visit
BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister's Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday. "Did he go there to pray to God or make him impure. He used the same hand to garland the idol with which he had removed his shoes. This is what fake bhakts do. The priest there has washed the idol many times," he said.
In response, AAP's Sanjay Singh asked if the BJP looks at the Delhi CM through the view of untouchability. "There couldn't be a more petty comment. You are still in the times when Dalits are denied entry into temples. Even Lord Ram cannot save the BJP, he said.
11:26 (IST)
10.36 percent voter turnout till 11 am
As of 11 am, a voter turnout of 10.36 percent was reported in Delhi. The highest turnout was reported in Kirari (19.31 percent) and the lowest in Matiala (2.31 percent).
With over 4.2 lakh registered voters, Matiala is the largest constituency in terms of electors, followed by neighbouring Vikaspuri.
11:14 (IST)
New Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra cast vote
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, cast their vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi Assembly constituency. Vadra is set to cast her vote at booth no.114 & 116 at Lodhi Estate.
11:01 (IST)
New Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh cast votes
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh cast their vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi Assembly constituency.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to cast his vote at polling booth number 81 and 82 at Aurangzeb Road.
10:55 (IST)
Greater Kailash Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Oldest voter in Delhi, 111-year-old Kalitara Mandal casts vote at Chittaranjan Park
Delhi's oldest voter, 110 years old Kalitara Mandal, who originally came from Bangladesh cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency on Saturday.
Born in undivided India in 1908, Mandal has seen the subcontinent go through turbulent phases many times, including two partitions, and lived “twice as a refugee” in India along with her family before finding a home in the National Capital.
The centenarian is the eldest of four generations of Mandals who live in CR Park, a famous Bengali enclave set up in the national capital after the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War that led to the creation of Bangladesh
10:49 (IST)
Top three richest candidates from AAP, says ADR report
In the Delhi Assembly polls, 672 candidates are in the fray, one less than in 2015. The top three richest candidates are from the AAP. They are Dharampal Lakra from Mundka (Rs 292 crore), Parmila Tokas from R K Puram (Rs 80 crore) and Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur (Rs 80 crore).
10:45 (IST)
25% of AAP candidates, 20% BJP nominees contesting in polls have criminal cases
Twenty-five per cent of AAP candidates and 20 percent of BJP contestants in the fray for the Delhi Assembly polls have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms.
Fifteen percent of Congress candidates also have declared serious criminal cases against them, the ADR said.
It said 32 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 32 candidates, one candidate has declared cases related to rape. Four contestants have declared cases related to attempt to murder.
Read full report here
10:29 (IST)
Babarpur Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
Election officer dies due to heart attack
Udham Singh, an election officer deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack, reports news agency ANI.
10:25 (IST)
Arvind Kejriwal tweets picture with family after casting vote
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is eyeing to repeat his party's 2015 Assembly performance, voted at the Rajpura Transport Authority polling station in the Civil Lines area and was accompanied by his wife Sunita and son Pulkit.
Before leaving for voting, he sought his parents blessings.
Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share his family's photograph taken after casting their respective votes. He pointed out that his son is a first-time voter. "Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," he said in a tweet.
10:20 (IST)
Babarpur Delhi Election 2020 Latest Updates
One election officer reportedly dead at Northeast Delhi polling booth
ANI reports claim that one election officer, who was deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi, has died, More details are awaited to see what caused his death.
10:15 (IST)
4.36 percent voter turnout till 10 am
AS of 10 am, a meagre voter turnout of 4.36 percent was reported in Delhi. The highest turnout was reported in Chhatarpur (12.56 percent) and the lowest in Ambedkar Nagar (1.91 percent)
10:10 (IST)
'Sixth sense' tells me BJP will win, says Manoj Tiwari
Speaking to reporters, BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that "vibrations" and "sixth sense" told him his party would come to power in the capital. He added his mother, who had come from their village in Varanasi on 1 February for his birthday, was on a fast and had pledged to leave only after today's vote.
Asked how many seats he thought the BJP would win this time, Tiwari said, "We will win 50-plus seats and form a government with people blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership." However, he dodged the question about BJP's chief ministerial face, saying "Ho jayega, bahut accha hoga (There will be someone, someone very good)."