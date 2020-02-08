Delhi Election 2020 Voting Updates: Voter turnout in Arvind Kejriwal's constituency falls short of halfway mark, records 42% at 5.50 pm

Delhi Election 2020 Voting LATEST Updates: The New Delhi constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in the fray, saw a voter turnout less than 50 percent during the polling for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday. The constituency polled 42 percent at 5.50 pm, while the overall Union Territory's voter turnout was 44.74 percentage till 5 pm.

With just one hour of polling left, Delhi has recorded a voter turnout at 44.74 percent till 5 pm. Polling officials were quoted by PTI as saying that the turnout for the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday was low.

The National Capital had recorded a voter turnout of 67.12 percent in the 2015 Assembly elections.

The Model of Code of Conduct (MCC) covers a wide range of possible violations that a political candidate may commit. Under the code of conduct, candidates are barred from making communally provocative speeches, appealing to a particular community for electoral gains, and targeting rivals over their personal lives. Any form of bribery, through cash or liquor, to influence voters is a violation of the MCC.

Additionally, there is an important component of ECI's guidelines to be followed during the election campaign — the silence period. The election silence is a ban on political campaigning prior to voting, to give voters a peaceful time to consider and make a final decision on their vote.

However, BJP MP Parvesh Verma posted a video on Twitter appealing to Delhi voters for support to the 'nationalist' party, while voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway. He also slammed the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh and other sites for "voting" the incumbent AAP.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP leader issued a "special appeal" to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice for votes.

"Must go to vote. A special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of the country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of their family for it. You also must discuss with men who will be the right choice (for votes)," Kejriwal tweeted minutes before the polling for electing the Delhi assembly began.

Irani, a BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP, took a swipe at Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.

Irani retorted, "Don't you consider women so capable that they could decide themselves who to vote for?" She also used a hashtag, projecting him as anti-women. Kejriwal soon hit back at her, saying the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for.

"And this time in Delhi, women have decided their family's choice for votes. After all they have to run their household," he added.

The voter turnout has been recorded at 29.89 percent in the Delhi Assembly election till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission's official website.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly election at a polling station in the Kamraj lane area of the New Delhi constituency. Incumbent Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the New Delhi constituency.

Union Minister Smriti Irani criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over appeal to women ahead of polling asking them to turn out in large numbers and discuss the candidate they chose to vote for with the men in their family. In a tweet in Hindi, she asked if the CM considers women incapable of taking decision on whom to vote for.

As of 2 pm, a voter turnout of 27.92 percent was reported in Delhi. The highest turnout was reported in Babarpur (37.63 percent) and the lowest in Ambedkar Nagar (16.26 percent). Okhla, the constituency where five polling booths have been marked as critical owing to anti-CAA protests in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, saw a dismal turnout of 14 percent. News reports since morning have been showing long queues outside polling booths in the area.

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister's Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. "Did he go there to pray to God or make him impure," Tiwari asked. Responding to the row over the Hanuman temple remark made by the BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticised the kind of politics on display by the BJP.

A scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu Ka Tila, where Congress candidate Alka Lamba tried to slap a worker of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Police officers present at the scene intervened as she raised a complaint with the officials. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh cast their vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to cast his vote at polling booth number 81 and 82 at Aurangzeb Road. Delhi's oldest voter, 110 years old Kalitara Mandal, who originally came from Bangladesh, cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Udham Singh, an election officer deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi died after suffering a heart attack, reports news agency ANI. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to share his family's photograph taken after casting their respective votes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his family cast his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines. In this constituency, he is pitted against BJP's Sunil Yadav and Congress's Romesh Sabharwal. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, "I appeal to all, specially to the women, to cast their votes today. I am hopeful that people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done. I am hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will come back to power for the third time."

Voting has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM. Election Commission's technical team at the spot.

In an appeal on the voting day in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote in record numbers. He urged the youth specifically to exercise its franchise.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specially appealed to women to vote. "Just as you bear the responsibility of home, bear the responsibility of the country and Delhi. All women must go to vote and take the men of their houses," he tweeted in Hindi. In the 2015 election, 66.5 percent of Delhi's eligible women voters voted.

The venue of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act being held at Jamia Millia Islamia since over a month was shifted on Friday night ahead of polling in Delhi on 8 February. The protests, that were being held outside Gate no 7, were shifted to Gate no 4.

Electors can carry smart phones at polling stations in 11 assembly constituencies for accessing QR codes from the voters' helpline app in case they have not brought the voter's slip to the booth. The 11 constituencies are Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura.

Voting in single-phase Assembly elections in Delhi is set to be held on 8 February (Saturday), while counting of votes will take place on 11 February, (Tuesday). This year, the 70- membered Assembly polls in the National Capital will see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (APP) is set to make a determined bid to return to power while the BJP seeks for a win after losing to AAP in the 2013 and 2015 polls. In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP

Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 am and end by 6 pm at all polling booths, the Election Commission of India said. The term for the current Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on 22 February.

This year, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, has roped in six celebrities from sports, media and classical dance fields as poll brand ambassadors to create awareness among voters. In order to attract people to vote in large numbers, the Delhi CEO has adopted campaigns like 'Delhi Ka Voter' and 'Delhi Ka Dabang'.

“To attract people at polling stations, 70 Model Polling Stations (one in each constituency) are being set up and all booths in these polling stations would not only have facilities such as medical kit, creche, ramp, wheelchairs, pick up and drop for elderly like other booths, but they would be highly decorated and made attractive in every sense," said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh

According to the data provided by the Election Commission, there are a total of 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi, comprising of 80.55 lakh male and 66.35 lakh female population. There are 58 general category seats, 12 for Scheduled Castes and none for Scheduled Tribes in Delhi Assembly.

In a unique initiative to create awareness among voters to exercise their voting rights, Delhi Chief Electoral office has tied up with Delhi Metro and 17 Metro Trains would carry awareness campaigns. Similarly at several Metro Stations would also display awareness advertisement issued by the electoral office.

The Model Code of Conduct is already in effect in Delhi after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora's announcement on 3 February. Arora said that 90,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conducting of Delhi election. There are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi.

Delhi elections, this time, would pass on some strong social messages to the people. In each district, one booth will be entirely managed by Persons with disability (PwD). There will be 11 such booths.

"Women would take a lead in 380 Model booths and apart from polling activities, even security will entirely their responsibility. At 11 booths, one in each district, voters would have unique experience tech-driven exercise when QR Code would facilitate the entire process of voting," said Delhi CEO.

The Congress, which ruled the National Capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, is for the first time contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with another party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD had initially demanded 10 percent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but it was finally decided that the party would contest on four constituencies — Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar. Out of the four seats RJD got in the pre-poll alliance, the party had earlier unsuccessfully contested in Kirari, Burari and Palam seats.

In an unusual twist, BJP's age-old ally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), is not contesting along with the saffron party this time. Instead, the BJP has given the remaining three seats to JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

AAP was the first to announce its candidates for all 70 assembly segments on 14 January. In the first list, BJP had released 57 names which included AAP rebel Kapil Mishra and BJP veteran Vijender Gupta. After the second list, the total candidate count of the BJP has now gone up to 67. The Congress has named candidates on 67 seats, with Romesh Sabharwal competing against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

