Delhi election 2020: High court declines to entertain plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection for 8 Feb polls

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by 11 Independent candidates against the rejection of their nominations for the 8 February Assembly polls.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to entertain the candidates' plea, which had also sought to set aside a single judge order dismissing their petition against the rejection of their nominations.

The returning officer (RO) had rejected their nominations on 21 January, the last date for filing the same.

The plea challenging the rejection was dismissed on 28 January by a single judge of the high court who had said that only an election petition was maintainable after the poll process has started. The petitioner candidates had contended that the single judge's order "was passed erroneously and disregarding the facts and material placed on record" by them.

