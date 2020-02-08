Delhi election 2020: Congress Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba gets into altercation with AAP worker near Majnu ka Tila

New Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker near Majnu ka Tila which led to a scuffle between workers of both parties.

Lamba, who is Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk, was talking to a person outside a polling booth here when the AAP worker allegedly passed some remarks against her.

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the incident.

Lamba won from Chandni Chowk assembly seat on AAP ticket and later joined the Congress. She is now contesting on Congress ticket against AAP's PS Sawhney and Ravinder Gupta from BJP.

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi assembly is currently underway. The voting will continue till 6 pm.

The city is witnessing a triangular contest among ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress. In the last polls, AAP had won 67 seats, while BJP managed just three seats. Congress did not open its account.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies — two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD

